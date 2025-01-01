Man in Stockings Arrested for Indecent Exposure at Convenience Store

SAPPORO, Feb 05 (News On Japan) - A 55-year-old demolition worker has been arrested on suspicion of violating Hokkaido’s Public Nuisance Prevention Ordinance after entering a convenience store wearing only stockings on his lower body and exposing himself to a female clerk.

According to police, the man committed the indecent act on the nights of November 16 and 29, 2024, at a convenience store in Kiyota Ward, Sapporo, wearing transparent stockings and exposing himself to a female clerk in her 40s.

The man reportedly entered the store when no other customers were present. While wearing a jacket, he had no underwear on and walked around the store dressed only in stockings. He then approached the counter with items in hand and moved toward the female clerk.

The store manager, after hearing from the clerk about a man who "comes to the store wearing stockings," reported the incident to the police, leading to the discovery of the case. Based on security camera footage, authorities identified the suspect, and he was arrested on January 30, approximately two months after the incidents.

The man had no prior acquaintance with the female clerk and admitted to the allegations, stating that he "did it out of curiosity." Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether he has committed other similar offenses.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB