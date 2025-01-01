News On Japan
Fiery Descent at Wakayama's Kamikura Shrine

Wakayama, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - The annual Otomo Festival took place on February 6th at Kamikura Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Shingu City, Wakayama Prefecture. The event saw men clad in white robes, each carrying a flaming torch, racing down the shrine’s steep stone steps in a centuries-old tradition.

Gathering before the sacred Gotobiki Rock deep in the mountains, the participants, wearing only white garments with thick straw ropes tied around their waists, prepared for the dramatic descent. As soon as the shrine gates opened, they surged down the stone path, torches in hand, sending sparks flying into the night.

With shouts of "Uooh!" echoing through the air, approximately 1,450 men charged down the stairs, fulfilling a ritual believed to bring household safety and prosperity. The festival remains one of Wakayama’s most visually striking and deeply rooted traditions, drawing spectators from across Japan.

Source: Kyodo

Fiery Descent at Wakayama's Kamikura Shrine

