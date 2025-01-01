Low-Alcohol Drinks and Board Games: The Evolving Culture of Gen Z

TOKYO, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - Gen Z, known for valuing their personal time, is redefining how they unwind after work. From low-alcohol cocktails to board games, new trends are emerging in Tokyo's nightlife scene.

One such hotspot is "THE 5th by SUMADORI-BAR" in Tokyo's Shibuya district. The bar is popular not only for its stylish and relaxed atmosphere but also for its unique menu. Many of its cocktails are non-alcoholic or contain just 3% alcohol.

"A lot of times, I want to have a drink, but I'm not really into strong alcohol. This place is perfect—it's stylish too," said one woman at the bar.

A male patron added, "I always imagined bars serving high-proof drinks, but having low-alcohol and non-alcoholic options makes it easier to drop by. I really like it."

In addition to around 20 classic cocktails, bartenders here customize drinks to match customers’ preferences, adjusting the alcohol content as needed. The bar’s one-of-a-kind cocktails are also a hit on social media.

"The luxury ambiance draws in people in their 20s, and they’re realizing that non-alcoholic and low-alcohol cocktails can be just as delicious," said Mai Araki, brand manager at Sumadori Inc.

Meanwhile, another post-work trend is thriving at "JELLY JELLY CAFE" in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district, where customers gather to play board games.

The café allows patrons to bring their own food while enjoying a vast selection of board games.

"It's not just about chatting—eating while playing games makes it even more fun," said one customer.

With over 600 games available, visitors often struggle to choose. Although the café has been open for 14 years, its popularity among Gen Z has surged recently.

Some groups even use the space for company bonding events. "Instead of formal networking, we play to win—no holding back. It really helps us get to know each other," said one participant.

One of the café's game developers is also part of Gen Z. He noted that the latest board game trends spread through TikTok and YouTube, attracting more young players.

"We want board games to become a cultural staple," said Nobuaki Iida, a game designer at JELLY JELLY GAMES. "Just like going to karaoke or an izakaya, we hope people start saying, 'Let’s play board games at home or at a café' as a regular option."

In an era where personal preferences take priority, Gen Z’s after-work habits reflect their diverse lifestyles and evolving social trends.

Source: FNN