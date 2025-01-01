Police Raid Kyoto University Dormitory Following Student Protest

KYOTO, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - Six Kyoto University students have been arrested for storming the university’s main administration building during a 2022 dormitory festival with about 250 others, disrupting operations with loudspeakers, leading police to conduct a search of Kumano Dormitory on Sunday.

The six individuals, believed to be student activists linked to the Chūkaku-ha (Central Core Faction), were detained on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

According to police, in December 2022, the six students took part in a protest event called "Storming the President’s Office" during a festival at Kumano Dormitory. Along with approximately 250 other students, they entered the university's headquarters, using loudspeakers to intimidate staff and disrupt operations.

On the afternoon of February 9th, police carried out a search of Kumano Dormitory. The arrested individuals have reportedly remained silent during questioning.

Source: MBS