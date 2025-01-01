News On Japan
Kobe Homes Targeted by Thieves? Mysterious Stones Left at Gates

KOBE, Feb 11 (News On Japan) - Authorities in Kobe are investigating a series of suspicious stones found placed on residential gates, warning they may serve as burglary markers.

On January 29, a woman in Tarumi Ward, Kobe, reported to the police that two young men attempted to open her gate without permission. After the incident, she discovered a stone placed on top of her gate.

According to police, between January 29 and February 10, a total of 19 similar cases were reported in the same area. The stones were strategically placed in spots where they could easily fall when the gate was opened, leading authorities to suspect that a theft group may be using them to monitor residents’ movements.

"I wondered why a stone was there," said a local resident. "It seemed strange."

Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious stones to emergency services.

Source: KTV NEWS

