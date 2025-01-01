US Navy Sailor Investigated for Deadly Yokosuka Motorcycle Crash

YOKOHAMA, Feb 13 (News On Japan) - A US Navy sailor stationed in Japan has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after a car-motorcycle collision in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, last September that killed a 22-year-old man.

According to police, the sailor's vehicle struck a motorcycle on a national highway in Yokosuka. Immediately after the accident, the sailor was escorted back to base by military police, preventing local officers from questioning him at the scene. However, the police later conducted interviews with the sailor and others involved as part of their investigation.

The parents of the victim, Tsubasa Ito, 22, commented: "We want to see justice served in Japan, and we hope he sincerely atones for his serious negligence."

Source: TBS