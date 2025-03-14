News On Japan
Entertainment

New Doraemon Attraction Opens at Universal Studios Japan

OSAKA, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - A new Doraemon-themed attraction opens today (February 14) at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, celebrating the upcoming March release of the film Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Adventure.

It is presented as a theater show combining 3D visuals with seat vibrations and other special effects, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in Doraemon’s world alongside family and friends.

The attraction features an exclusive original gadget from the Doraemon universe, along with themed food inspired by the film.

An opening ceremony was held on February 13th, where Doraemon, dressed in a maroon cape, joined children equipped with secret gadgets to promote the attraction.

The special event will run from February 14th to August 17th.

Source: Nagoya TV News

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

New Doraemon Attraction Opens at Universal Studios Japan

A new Doraemon-themed attraction opens today (February 14) at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, celebrating the upcoming March release of the film Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Adventure.

Tokyo to Launch Commercial Flying Car Services in 2027

Tokyo has announced plans to begin commercial operations of flying cars as early as the 2027 fiscal year, with the aim to establish multiple takeoff and landing sites across the city by 2030, creating a network that connects the capital with neighboring prefectures.

Japan’s Aging Sewer Pipes Raise Sinkhole Risks

Across Japan, aging underground infrastructure is leading to a rising number of road collapses, with an estimated 10,000 cases annually—about 29 per day. Nearly 30% of these incidents in urban areas are attributed to deteriorating sewer pipes.

New Flexible Solar Panels to Power Shinkansen Stations

JR Central has unveiled ultra-thin solar panels that can be installed on noise barriers along the Tokaido Shinkansen, aiming for deployment by 2050. Measuring just about one millimeter thick, the perovskite solar panels are lightweight and flexible, allowing them to be fitted onto the curved surfaces of noise barriers.

Will Japan’s Gas Costs Fall?

Following the Japan-U.S. summit during the Trump administration, discussions about liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports gained momentum. The agreement to expand LNG purchases from the U.S. was seen as a key development, but significant challenges remain. Will this lead to lower gas prices in Japan? And what are the five countries that pose obstacles to fulfilling this commitment?

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Maomao's Corpse Mushrooms | The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Maomao gains a bountiful harvest of mushrooms. Jinshi is not impressed. (Netflix Anime)

Nara Slashes Budget for Free K-Pop Concert, Reduces Audience Size

Nara Prefecture has announced plans to scale down its free K-Pop concert, significantly reducing costs.

The Mysterious Lost Sega Black Belt - Gaming History Secrets

In today's video, we discuss the Sega Black Belt, a mysterious system in development at the same time as the Dreamcast. (Lady Decade)

GameZone's Game Library - Is Pusoy Dos Included?

Pusoy Dos, a unique adaptation of poker with a distinctly Filipino twist, has found a new home in the digital realm, bringing its blend of strategy, luck, and cultural heritage to screens everywhere.

'Re:Zero' Episode 60: Battle Against Greed and Lust Intensifies

In Re:Zero Episode 60, titled "Greed Conquest Strategy", the crisis in the city escalates as new threats emerge. At the city hall, Anastasia and her allies face an unexpected visitor—Capella, the Sin Archbishop of Lust.

400th Anniversary of Kabuki in Tokyo!

Let's have a look at this February's Saruwaka festival at the Kabuki-za! (Kabuki In-Depth)

The Strongest Dad | SAKAMOTO DAYS

The source of Sakamoto's strength? His desire to protect his family and friends. (Netflix Anime)

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter 2: Fire Rat

The highly anticipated Mononoke: The Movie - Chapter Two: Fire Rat is set for a nationwide theatrical release in Japan on March 14, 2025. Following the fierce battle against the Mononoke Karakasa, the Medicine Seller (Hiroshi Kamiya) returns to the inner chambers of the Ōoku (the women’s quarters of the Edo shogunate).