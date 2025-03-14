New Doraemon Attraction Opens at Universal Studios Japan

OSAKA, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - A new Doraemon-themed attraction opens today (February 14) at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, celebrating the upcoming March release of the film Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Adventure.

It is presented as a theater show combining 3D visuals with seat vibrations and other special effects, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in Doraemon’s world alongside family and friends.

The attraction features an exclusive original gadget from the Doraemon universe, along with themed food inspired by the film.

An opening ceremony was held on February 13th, where Doraemon, dressed in a maroon cape, joined children equipped with secret gadgets to promote the attraction.

The special event will run from February 14th to August 17th.

Source: Nagoya TV News