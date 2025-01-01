SAPPORO, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - A powerful winter storm swept across northern Japan on Friday, bringing severe weather conditions that disrupted daily life and caused significant damage. Heavy snowfall led to whiteout conditions in Hokkaido and Tohoku, making driving hazardous as visibility dropped to near zero.

In Date, Hokkaido, a sudden whiteout occurred around 9 a.m., drastically reducing visibility. Drivers found themselves struggling to navigate the roads as vehicles emerged unexpectedly from the blinding snow. One driver described how even with a smartphone camera, visibility was better than with the naked eye, which at times could see no more than a meter ahead. The unpredictable and momentary loss of visibility forced many to stop their vehicles and rely on hazard lights, creating dangerous situations on the road.

The storm also brought strong winds, leading to additional destruction and challenges. In Iwate Prefecture’s Oshu City, wind gusts of up to 19.6 meters per second fueled a fire, making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze. The strong winds increased the intensity of the flames, while thick white smoke engulfed the area, further complicating firefighting efforts. Across different regions, high winds caused extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure, highlighting the destructive impact of the winter storm.

In Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, the extreme winds caused severe damage to an indoor tennis court. The powerful gusts ripped apart the ceiling cover, leaving only the metal framework exposed. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time, and there were no injuries reported. However, the damage left the tennis club facing a significant financial burden. Ace Tennis Club coach Akira Iwata expressed concern, noting that the facility had never experienced such extensive damage before. Initial repair estimates suggest costs could reach between 5 to 6 million yen, prompting the club to consider crowdfunding as a way to cover the expenses.

The widespread destruction caused by the storm has raised questions about insurance coverage for wind-related damages. Wataru Hiranuma, a manager at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, explained that while many fire insurance policies include wind damage compensation, the actual coverage depends on individual contracts and policy conditions. He advised policyholders to review their coverage to ensure they are adequately protected against future incidents.

As Japan continues to deal with the aftermath of the storm, another severe cold wave is on the horizon. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued early warnings for what is expected to be one of the strongest and longest cold spells in years. Forecasts indicate that the cold wave will peak between February 18 and 20, potentially bringing record-low temperatures and heavy snowfall. The extreme weather is expected to last through the upcoming three-day weekend, prompting authorities to urge residents to prepare for further disruptions. With heavy snow and strong winds likely to continue, the impact of this winter’s harsh conditions remains a growing concern.

