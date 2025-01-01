Man Arrested for Stealing Girls’ Dance Team Uniforms

NAGOYA, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - A 43-year-old company employee was arrested on February 14th for allegedly breaking into a high school clubroom in Nagoya’s Chikusa Ward and stealing uniforms and other items.

According to police, Shota Shimoda, a company employee from Shizuoka Prefecture, is suspected of entering the clubroom of a high school in Chikusa Ward between January 4th and 5th, where he allegedly stole four items, including uniforms and towels.

The stolen uniforms are believed to belong to female members of the school's dance club. The incident came to light when school officials discovered a broken window in the clubroom.

During questioning, Shimoda admitted to the theft but denied breaking the window, stating, "There is no doubt that I stole them, but I did not break the window."

Police later found additional uniforms from the same high school at Shimoda’s residence and are investigating whether he was involved in other similar incidents.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE