Man Arrested for Stealing Girls’ Dance Team Uniforms

NAGOYA, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - A 43-year-old company employee was arrested on February 14th for allegedly breaking into a high school clubroom in Nagoya’s Chikusa Ward and stealing uniforms and other items.

According to police, Shota Shimoda, a company employee from Shizuoka Prefecture, is suspected of entering the clubroom of a high school in Chikusa Ward between January 4th and 5th, where he allegedly stole four items, including uniforms and towels.

The stolen uniforms are believed to belong to female members of the school's dance club. The incident came to light when school officials discovered a broken window in the clubroom.

During questioning, Shimoda admitted to the theft but denied breaking the window, stating, "There is no doubt that I stole them, but I did not break the window."

Police later found additional uniforms from the same high school at Shimoda’s residence and are investigating whether he was involved in other similar incidents.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

Saudi Arabia Showcases Coffee Culture Ahead Of Expo 2025

Saudi Arabia, which is set to showcase a pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, held a cultural event on February 15th to introduce its traditions and hospitality.

Expo 2025 Tests 3D-Printed Toilets

At the site of Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, construction is underway using 3D printers to create architectural structures, including restrooms. The technology, which prints out designs in three dimensions, is being tested for large-scale applications.

Foreign ministers of Japan, US, South Korea agree to strengthen ties

The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to strengthen their trilateral ties to address security issues together. (NHK)

New Doraemon Attraction Opens at Universal Studios Japan

A new Doraemon-themed attraction has opened at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, celebrating the upcoming March release of the film Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Adventure.

Tokyo to Launch Commercial Flying Car Services in 2027

Tokyo has announced plans to begin commercial operations of flying cars as early as the 2027 fiscal year, with the aim to establish multiple takeoff and landing sites across the city by 2030, creating a network that connects the capital with neighboring prefectures.

Historical Footage: Emperor Showa at Aichi Research Center

Historical footage has surfaced showing Emperor Showa visiting Kumano City, while the Crown Prince and Princess toured agricultural research facilities in Aichi Prefecture.

US Navy Sailor Investigated for Deadly Yokosuka Motorcycle Crash

A US Navy sailor stationed in Japan has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after a car-motorcycle collision in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, last September that killed a 22-year-old man.

Japan’s Aging Sewer Pipes Raise Sinkhole Risks

Across Japan, aging underground infrastructure is leading to a rising number of road collapses, with an estimated 10,000 cases annually—about 29 per day. Nearly 30% of these incidents in urban areas are attributed to deteriorating sewer pipes.

39 Arrested In South Korea For Smuggling Gold Into Japan

South Korean police announced the arrest of 39 individuals involved in smuggling gold from Hong Kong to Japan via Incheon Airport, disguising the metal as clay to evade detection.

Thousands Clash in Aichi’s Naked Festival

Aichi’s famed Konomiya Hadaka Festival took place on February 10th at Konomiya Shrine in Inazawa City, where men clad in only fundoshi loincloths clashed in a frenzied struggle. The traditional event, which has continued for over 1,200 years, centers around the ‘Shin Otoko’ or ‘Sacred Man,’ chosen by lottery, whom participants believe will cleanse them of misfortune if they manage to touch him.

Kobe Homes Targeted by Thieves? Mysterious Stones Left at Gates

Authorities in Kobe are investigating a series of suspicious stones found placed on residential gates, warning they may serve as burglary markers.

Police Raid Kyoto University Dormitory Following Student Protest

Six Kyoto University students have been arrested for storming the university’s main administration building during a 2022 dormitory festival with about 250 others, disrupting operations with loudspeakers, leading police to conduct a search of Kumano Dormitory on Sunday.