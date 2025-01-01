News On Japan
Society

Public Outcry Over Sapporo Safari Park Plan

SAPPORO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - North Safari Sapporo, a private zoo in Sapporo’s Minami Ward, has come under scrutiny after submitting a removal plan for its illegal structures to the city government. The plan lacks critical details regarding the removal process and, most notably, fails to address the fate of the animals housed at the facility.

For the past two decades, North Safari Sapporo has operated within an urban development control zone, where construction is heavily restricted. Despite this, the zoo built numerous animal enclosures and related facilities without obtaining the necessary permits. In response to the growing controversy over these illegal structures, the zoo’s operating company, Success Tourism, submitted a plan to dismantle the buildings.

According to the document, all 156 illegal structures will be removed in phases, with the complete process expected to take until December 2029. However, critics have pointed out that the plan is vague, failing to provide specifics on how and when individual structures will be dismantled. Even more concerning is the complete omission of any information regarding the relocation of the more than 500 animals from 150 different species currently housed at the facility.

Sources familiar with the situation expressed frustration over the lack of clarity. One insider noted that the document does not mention a single animal by name, making it impossible to determine which enclosures will be affected or how the animals will be handled during the removal process. The absence of a relocation strategy has raised serious concerns, as the welfare and future of the animals remain uncertain.

City officials also acknowledged the challenges posed by the inadequate plan. Shuichi Tsubota, head of Sapporo City's Development Guidance Section, emphasized that while the plan calls for the complete removal of all illegal structures, the process will be complex and cannot be completed in just one or two months. The absence of a clear relocation plan for the animals further complicates the matter.

The lack of detailed planning has sparked criticism from Sapporo residents, many of whom have expressed disbelief and concern over the situation. Some have questioned whether the zoo is taking the issue seriously, while others have called for a more thorough and responsible approach. One resident noted that a plan of this nature should be far more detailed, particularly given the implications for the animals involved. Others described the proposal as careless and inadequate, calling for greater accountability from the zoo’s management.

As public concern grows, the Sapporo city government is now reviewing the plan to determine its next course of action. Authorities are expected to carefully evaluate the feasibility of the proposal and consider the necessary steps to ensure the proper relocation of the animals before approving any removal efforts.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

