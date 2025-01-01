News On Japan
Children Born Through Sperm Donation Demand Right to Know

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - Children born through sperm donation are calling for stronger protections of their right to know their origins as Japan debates legislation on assisted reproduction.

The "Special Assisted Reproductive Medicine Bill," submitted to the current Diet session, stipulates that children born from donated sperm or eggs can only access non-identifying information, such as height and blood type, unless the donor consents to the release of personally identifiable details.

On February 25th, individuals born through third-party sperm donation held a press conference, urging lawmakers to reconsider the scope of their "right to know their origins."

"We see this legislation as a step forward, but we strongly feel that the voices of children have not been heard," said Hidemasa Kato, a member of an advocacy group for donor-conceived individuals.

They also called for the removal of the age restriction, which limits access to donor information to those 18 and older. "Children should not face limits on what they can learn about their origins," they emphasized.

Source: FNN

