Tokyo Marathon: Ichiyama 10th, Ethiopia’s Takele Wins in 2:03:23

TOKYO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Tsubasa Ichiyama was the highest-finishing Japanese male runner in the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday, who placed 10th with a time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and 0 seconds.

The race, starting in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and finishing near Tokyo Station, was won by Tadese Takele of Ethiopia, who clocked 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 23 seconds.

In the women’s race, Yuka Ando (Shimamura) was the top Japanese finisher, coming in 11th with a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 37 seconds. Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede defended her title, winning in 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 31 seconds.

