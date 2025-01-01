News On Japan
Tokyo Marathon: Ichiyama 10th, Ethiopia’s Takele Wins in 2:03:23

TOKYO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Tsubasa Ichiyama was the highest-finishing Japanese male runner in the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday, who placed 10th with a time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and 0 seconds.

The race, starting in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and finishing near Tokyo Station, was won by Tadese Takele of Ethiopia, who clocked 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 23 seconds.

In the women’s race, Yuka Ando (Shimamura) was the top Japanese finisher, coming in 11th with a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 37 seconds. Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede defended her title, winning in 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 31 seconds.

Source: Kyodo

POPULAR NEWS

Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

Train Derails After Hitting Fallen Rock in Fukui

A train derailed after colliding with a fallen rock near Hishima Station on the Echizen Railway in Fukui Prefecture on Sunday. No passengers or crew were injured, but service remains suspended on some sections of the line.

Japan's Birthrate Hits New Record Low at 720,000 in 2024

The number of children born in Japan in 2024 fell to a record low, marking the ninth consecutive year of decline. According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, 720,988 babies were born last year, a decrease of approximately 38,000 from the previous year. This figure represents the lowest birthrate since records began in 1899.

Three Students Arrested for Hacking Rakuten Mobile Using ChatGPT

Three teenage students have been arrested for illegally accessing Rakuten Mobile’s system using a self-developed program created with the help of generative AI. They allegedly used the program to fraudulently obtain mobile contracts.

Tourism Boom Transforms Furano, But Not Everyone Is Happy

Furano, a town in central Hokkaido long known as the "navel" of the region, is experiencing a surge in inbound tourism. Once overshadowed by Niseko, Furano has now become a hot spot for skiers and snowboarders seeking pristine powder snow.

MORE Sports NEWS

Runners Brave Tough Course in 30th Okinawa Marathon

The 2025 Okinawa Marathon kicked off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, with runners dashing through central Okinawa. Known as one of the most grueling courses in the country due to its steep inclines, the marathon challenged runners to push forward at their own pace toward the finish line.

Formula E Returns to Tokyo in May, PR Event Held at City Hall

A promotional event for Season 11 of the Formula E world series, an all-electric vehicle (EV) racing championship, was held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building ahead of the Tokyo race, scheduled to take place in Ariake on May 17th and 18th.

Dodgers' Ohtani Begins Spring Training, Aims for Two-Way Comeback

The Los Angeles Dodgers, aiming for their second consecutive World Series title, will begin spring training for battery players on February 11th (February 12th Japan time) in Glendale, Arizona.

Experts Discuss the Future of Japan’s Professional Baseball

A discussion on the future of Japanese professional baseball was held with three prominent business figures: Kohei Takashima, Yozo Tachibana, and Takafumi Horie.

Can eSports Save Sapporo's Struggling Dome?

A major international eSports tournament has kicked off in Sapporo, drawing significant attention as a potential economic boost for the city. The five-day event, held at the Daiwa House Plemist Dome in Toyohira Ward, is expected to attract around 30,000 spectators.

Sumo wrestler Hoshoryu becomes yokozuna grand champion

Mongolian-born sumo wrestler Hoshoryu has been promoted to the sport's top rank of yokozuna grand champion. He became the first newly promoted grand champion in three and a half years. (NHK)

Kobayashi Shines at Osaka International Women's Marathon

A new heroine was born at the 2025 Osaka International Women's Marathon, as Kana Kobayashi made a stunning performance in the final 800 meters. Kobayashi overtook Yuka Suzuki, who placed sixth at the Paris Olympics, to claim the title of top Japanese finisher.