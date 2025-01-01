News On Japan
Society

Prince Hisahito Holds First Press Conference Upon Coming of Age

TOKYO, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Prince Akishino, held his first press conference on March 3rd at the Akasaka Higashi Residence in Tokyo’s Akasaka Estate to mark his coming of age at 18.

As second in line to the throne, Prince Hisahito shared his perspective on the role of the symbolic emperor, drawing from the views of both Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Emperor Naruhito. He stated, “I believe it is always about thinking of the people and standing with them.”

Source: Kyodo

POPULAR NEWS

Gunkanjima Faces Collapse Risk as Buildings Deteriorate

The historic buildings of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, are facing a risk of collapse due to ongoing deterioration, it was revealed on March 3rd. The island, part of the "Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution," a UNESCO World Heritage site that marks its 10th anniversary this summer, has seen its structures degrade significantly over time.

Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

Train Derails After Hitting Fallen Rock in Fukui

A train derailed after colliding with a fallen rock near Hishima Station on the Echizen Railway in Fukui Prefecture on Sunday. No passengers or crew were injured, but service remains suspended on some sections of the line.

Japan's Birthrate Hits New Record Low at 720,000 in 2024

The number of children born in Japan in 2024 fell to a record low, marking the ninth consecutive year of decline. According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, 720,988 babies were born last year, a decrease of approximately 38,000 from the previous year. This figure represents the lowest birthrate since records began in 1899.

MORE Society NEWS

Young Girls Targeted for Prostitution in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho

A support group aiding women in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district has issued a warning that girls as young as 12 or 13 are being targeted for street prostitution.

Can Osaka Stamp Out Street Smoking?

Dubbed one of the world’s strictest anti-smoking measures, Osaka's citywide ban on street smoking has drawn scrutiny over its effectiveness. Now, a month after the regulation change, how has the city transformed?

Japan's Birthrate Hits New Record Low at 720,000 in 2024

The number of children born in Japan in 2024 fell to a record low, marking the ninth consecutive year of decline. According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, 720,988 babies were born last year, a decrease of approximately 38,000 from the previous year. This figure represents the lowest birthrate since records began in 1899.

Chiba Ghost Town Plagued by YouTubers

A massive abandoned housing complex looms in the mountains, its buildings overgrown with vegetation. No residents are in sight. Concerns over deteriorating security at this so-called "ghost complex" have escalated.

650-Year-Old Pine Tree Linked to Samurai Legend Cut Down

A pine tree estimated to be 650 years old, standing tall at Amanohashidate, one of Japan’s Three Scenic Views in Kyoto, has reached its final days.

Safety Concerns Around Street Walkers in Shinjuku

Guardrails installed along the roads near Okubo Park in Shinjuku, Tokyo, are set to be removed as street solicitation, commonly known as 'tachinbo,' has become a social issue in the area.

Children Born Through Sperm Donation Demand Right to Know

Children born through sperm donation are calling for stronger protections of their right to know their origins as Japan debates legislation on assisted reproduction.

Giant Kagami Mochi Lifted at Kyoto's Daigo-ji

Kyoto's Daigo-ji Temple held its annual 'Godairiki-san' event on Sunday, where participants lifted massive kagami mochi to offer their strength for good health. Men lifted 150 kg and women 90 kg, competing for the longest hold.