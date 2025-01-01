Prince Hisahito Holds First Press Conference Upon Coming of Age

TOKYO, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Prince Akishino, held his first press conference on March 3rd at the Akasaka Higashi Residence in Tokyo’s Akasaka Estate to mark his coming of age at 18.

As second in line to the throne, Prince Hisahito shared his perspective on the role of the symbolic emperor, drawing from the views of both Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Emperor Naruhito. He stated, “I believe it is always about thinking of the people and standing with them.”

Source: Kyodo