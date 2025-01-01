Gunkanjima Faces Collapse Risk as Buildings Deteriorate

NAGASAKI, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - The historic buildings of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, are facing a risk of collapse due to ongoing deterioration, it was revealed on March 3rd. The island, part of the "Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution," a UNESCO World Heritage site that marks its 10th anniversary this summer, has seen its structures degrade significantly over time.

A professional survey found that at least 17 out of 30 major buildings on the island now have less than half of their original seismic resistance. Aging and salt damage have been identified as the primary causes. While an immediate collapse is not expected, experts warn that Gunkanjima’s distinctive battleship-like silhouette may be lost in the future.

Source: Kyodo