Kyoto’s Traditional Pest Control Method: Removing Pine Wrappings as Insects Awaken

KYOTO, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - In Fukuchiyama City, Kyoto Prefecture, workers are carrying out the annual removal of straw mats wrapped around pine trees.

On March 4th, at Sandanike Park in Fukuchiyama, approximately 100 pine trees around the pond had their protective mats removed.

This traditional pest control method involves wrapping pines with straw mats during winter to attract harmful insects that cause pine wilt disease. As the insects begin to move with the arrival of Keichitsu, the mats are removed and burned to exterminate them.

As workers unwrapped the mats, dormant insects emerged from within.

Nishigaki Ryosuke of the Fukuchiyama City Silver Human Resources Center commented:

"We capture and eliminate pests as they start moving during this season, contributing to the beautification of Sandanike Park."

The removed mats, along with the insects inside, are then incinerated.

Source: KTV NEWS