Week-Long Wildfire in Ofunato: Rain Offers Hope for Containment

IWATE, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - A wildfire that erupted in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on February 26th has now entered its second week, with firefighters struggling to contain the flames.

Towering flames engulfed the mountainsides, forcing emergency response teams to work around the clock in a desperate battle against the blaze. The steep terrain has made containment efforts challenging, despite firefighters using aerial and ground operations.

As of 6 a.m. on March 5th, the burned area had expanded by 300 hectares from the previous day, reaching approximately 2,900 hectares—equivalent to half the area enclosed by Tokyo’s JR Yamanote Line.

For the first time in 38 days, rain and sleet fell on Ofunato in the early hours of March 5th. Iwate’s coastal areas had been under a dry weather advisory for 15 consecutive days, heightening the risk of wildfires. The arrival of precipitation has raised hopes that the fire’s intensity will finally subside.

Evacuees, many of whom have been living in shelters for days, expressed cautious optimism. “It feels like a blessing,” one resident said. “I just want the evacuation order lifted as soon as possible so I can go home.”

By 2 p.m., snow had turned to rain, shrouding the fire-threatened Horei district in mist. Smoke that had been rising from various parts of the forest the previous day appeared to have diminished.

Aerial footage released by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency showed thick white smoke still rising from the scorched mountains as a helicopter, carrying a large orange water bucket, doused the burning terrain below.

Despite round-the-clock firefighting efforts from both the air and the ground, the fire continues to spread, with no end in sight. The prolonged emergency has also extended evacuation periods, leaving many residents in limbo.

Amid the crisis, a local ramen restaurant, 'Ofunato Sanma Dashi Kurofune,' has been offering free bowls of its signature sanma broth ramen to evacuees. “As long as the shelters remain open, I will continue serving meals,” said the restaurant’s owner, Ryuzo Iwase.

“Our goal is to help people escape reality, even if just for a moment,” Iwase added. “Some evacuees have been moved to tears, and that humbles me.”

As authorities race to contain the fire, rainfall late on March 5th brought renewed hope that the flames could finally be subdued.

At a 5 p.m. press conference, Ofunato Mayor Kiyoshi Fuchigami acknowledged the ongoing battle against the fire. “We are not yet in control,” said the city's disaster management chief. “But we hope that today’s rain will mark a turning point.”

The fire has already destroyed at least 78 buildings.

In a parliamentary session on March 5th, Prime Minister Ishiba addressed concerns over the government’s response to the disaster, stating, “We are considering designating this as a severe disaster.”

