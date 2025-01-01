Abandoned Hospital Becomes Haunting Ground, Alarming Residents

NIIGATA, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - An abandoned hospital in Itoigawa City, Niigata Prefecture, has become a well-known "haunted spot," drawing unwanted attention and raising concerns among local residents. Fresh footprints in the snow indicate frequent trespassing, despite the lack of any official visitors.

The hospital, once known as Himekawa Hospital, was built in 1987 with local funding but closed in 2007 due to financial struggles and a shortage of doctors, leaving behind over 2 billion yen in debt. Since then, the site has fallen into severe disrepair, with overgrown vegetation, shattered glass, graffiti, and signs of forced entry.

Residents report that the site is frequently featured in ghost-hunting videos on social media, drawing thrill-seekers who ignore "No Trespassing" signs. Some claim to hear the sound of breaking glass in the early hours of the morning. In 2021, a suspicious fire broke out in the abandoned building, requiring an emergency response from local firefighters.

Despite growing concerns, efforts to demolish the hospital have stalled due to complicated land ownership and the dissolution of its former operating entity. The city has stated that it cannot intervene in privately owned properties but has increased police patrols and assisted landowners in setting up protective barriers.

Legal experts suggest that intruders could face charges of unlawful entry if proper signage is in place. However, if there is no clear property management authority, only minor offense charges may apply. Meanwhile, residents continue to push for the hospital’s removal, fearing worsening safety conditions in their community.

Source: FNN