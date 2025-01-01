News On Japan
Society

Free ‘Manhole Cards’ Resold for Thousands, Angering Collectors

OSAKA, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - A surge in the resale of 'Manhole Cards,' collectible cards featuring designs of local manhole covers distributed for free by municipalities, has angered collectors and local governments. Some cards are being resold for as much as 100,000 yen, prompting concerns over fairness and the original intent behind the initiative.

Manhole Cards have grown in popularity in recent years, attracting fans from across Japan and even foreign tourists. These cards, distributed by 724 municipalities nationwide, are intended to promote local attractions and raise awareness of sewer infrastructure. Recipients are limited to one card per person, but reports indicate that some individuals disguise themselves to collect multiple copies for resale.

Ayako Morikawa, a resident of Osaka City’s Chuo Ward and a longtime enthusiast of decorative manhole covers, expressed frustration over the resale trend. "People who genuinely want these cards are being deprived because of resellers taking multiple copies," she said. Morikawa, who owns about 100 Manhole Cards, travels nationwide to collect and photograph different designs, calling them "artworks on the street."

Online listings reveal a booming resale market. Osaka Castle’s Manhole Card, originally distributed for free, has been listed for 6,100 yen. A 10-card set from Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture, is priced at 88,000 yen, while a single card from Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture, featuring Okazaki Castle, has reached 100,000 yen.

Kashiwara City in southern Osaka distributes four different Manhole Cards featuring local specialties like Delaware grapes and Shine Muscat, as well as popular anime characters. Although the cards are meant to attract tourists, resellers have been selling them in sets for 5,555 yen shortly after distribution began.

A city official lamented the situation, stating, "We created these cards to encourage visits to Kashiwara and promote awareness of sewer infrastructure. It’s unfortunate that they are instead being used for profit."

Despite municipalities urging people to take only one card per person, some individuals have been spotted changing outfits or wearing hats to repeatedly claim additional copies.

When confronted, a reseller admitted to discovering the trade by chance. "I initially picked up a Manhole Card during a trip to Yamaguchi Prefecture and later realized it had resale value. I found it interesting, so I started collecting and selling more," he said. He claimed to follow self-imposed rules, such as not taking more than one card per location, but acknowledged that some resellers exploit the system by repeatedly acquiring and reselling the same cards.

Collectors like Morikawa urge buyers to reconsider their purchases. "I understand that some people may not have the time or means to travel, but excessive reselling could lead to the discontinuation of these distributions. I hope people think twice before buying resold cards."

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Week-Long Wildfire in Ofunato: Rain Offers Hope for Containment

A wildfire that erupted in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on February 26th has now entered its second week, with firefighters struggling to contain the flames.

Japan to Release Rice Reserves as Prices Surge Past 5,000 Yen for 5kg

Japan’s rice prices have been steadily climbing, with the cost of a 5-kilogram bag rising from 2,430 to 3,297 yen last year and further increasing to 3,949 yen this year, putting pressure on household budgets. To curb these rising prices, the government has decided to release its rice reserves.

Nagano's Snowy Road Signs Turn into Vandal Hotspots

Heavy snowfall in Nagano Prefecture has created an unusual photo spot, drawing crowds eager to capture the rare sight of road signs buried in snow. However, alongside the excitement, concerns are growing over vandalism, including stickers plastered across the signs and tourists hanging from them.

Gunkanjima Faces Collapse Risk as Buildings Deteriorate

The historic buildings of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, are facing a risk of collapse due to ongoing deterioration, it was revealed on March 3rd. The island, part of the "Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution," a UNESCO World Heritage site that marks its 10th anniversary this summer, has seen its structures degrade significantly over time.

Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Free ‘Manhole Cards’ Resold for Thousands, Angering Collectors

A surge in the resale of 'Manhole Cards,' collectible cards featuring designs of local manhole covers distributed for free by municipalities, has angered collectors and local governments. Some cards are being resold for as much as 100,000 yen, prompting concerns over fairness and the original intent behind the initiative.

Abandoned Hospital Becomes Haunting Ground, Alarming Residents

An abandoned hospital in Itoigawa City, Niigata Prefecture, has become a well-known "haunted spot," drawing unwanted attention and raising concerns among local residents. Fresh footprints in the snow indicate frequent trespassing, despite the lack of any official visitors.

Japan Renews Bid for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Status for Calligraphy

Japan has renewed its bid to have calligraphy recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, following a decision by the Cultural Affairs Council. If accepted, it would become Japan’s 24th registered cultural heritage.

Kyoto’s Traditional Pest Control Method: Removing Pine Wrappings as Insects Awaken

In Fukuchiyama City, Kyoto Prefecture, workers are carrying out the annual removal of straw mats wrapped around pine trees.

Prince Hisahito Holds First Press Conference Upon Coming of Age

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Prince Akishino, held his first press conference on March 3rd at the Akasaka Higashi Residence in Tokyo’s Akasaka Estate to mark his coming of age at 18.

Gunkanjima Faces Collapse Risk as Buildings Deteriorate

The historic buildings of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, are facing a risk of collapse due to ongoing deterioration, it was revealed on March 3rd. The island, part of the "Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution," a UNESCO World Heritage site that marks its 10th anniversary this summer, has seen its structures degrade significantly over time.

Young Girls Targeted for Prostitution in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho

A support group aiding women in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district has issued a warning that girls as young as 12 or 13 are being targeted for street prostitution.

Can Osaka Stamp Out Street Smoking?

Dubbed one of the world’s strictest anti-smoking measures, Osaka's citywide ban on street smoking has drawn scrutiny over its effectiveness. Now, a month after the regulation change, how has the city transformed?