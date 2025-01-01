Free ‘Manhole Cards’ Resold for Thousands, Angering Collectors

OSAKA, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - A surge in the resale of 'Manhole Cards,' collectible cards featuring designs of local manhole covers distributed for free by municipalities, has angered collectors and local governments. Some cards are being resold for as much as 100,000 yen, prompting concerns over fairness and the original intent behind the initiative.

Manhole Cards have grown in popularity in recent years, attracting fans from across Japan and even foreign tourists. These cards, distributed by 724 municipalities nationwide, are intended to promote local attractions and raise awareness of sewer infrastructure. Recipients are limited to one card per person, but reports indicate that some individuals disguise themselves to collect multiple copies for resale.

Ayako Morikawa, a resident of Osaka City’s Chuo Ward and a longtime enthusiast of decorative manhole covers, expressed frustration over the resale trend. "People who genuinely want these cards are being deprived because of resellers taking multiple copies," she said. Morikawa, who owns about 100 Manhole Cards, travels nationwide to collect and photograph different designs, calling them "artworks on the street."

Online listings reveal a booming resale market. Osaka Castle’s Manhole Card, originally distributed for free, has been listed for 6,100 yen. A 10-card set from Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture, is priced at 88,000 yen, while a single card from Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture, featuring Okazaki Castle, has reached 100,000 yen.

Kashiwara City in southern Osaka distributes four different Manhole Cards featuring local specialties like Delaware grapes and Shine Muscat, as well as popular anime characters. Although the cards are meant to attract tourists, resellers have been selling them in sets for 5,555 yen shortly after distribution began.

A city official lamented the situation, stating, "We created these cards to encourage visits to Kashiwara and promote awareness of sewer infrastructure. It’s unfortunate that they are instead being used for profit."

Despite municipalities urging people to take only one card per person, some individuals have been spotted changing outfits or wearing hats to repeatedly claim additional copies.

When confronted, a reseller admitted to discovering the trade by chance. "I initially picked up a Manhole Card during a trip to Yamaguchi Prefecture and later realized it had resale value. I found it interesting, so I started collecting and selling more," he said. He claimed to follow self-imposed rules, such as not taking more than one card per location, but acknowledged that some resellers exploit the system by repeatedly acquiring and reselling the same cards.

Collectors like Morikawa urge buyers to reconsider their purchases. "I understand that some people may not have the time or means to travel, but excessive reselling could lead to the discontinuation of these distributions. I hope people think twice before buying resold cards."

Source: MBS