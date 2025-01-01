Unemployed Man Arrested for Jump Kick Attack in Osaka

OSAKA, Mar 07 (News On Japan) - A 28-year-old unemployed man has been arrested for attacking a man from behind with a jump kick and stealing his bag on a street in Takatsuki, Osaka. A security camera captured the entire incident.

Footage from a nearby security camera shows the victim standing on the street when the suspect suddenly delivers a jump kick from behind. The assailant initially flees the scene but then returns, takes the victim’s bag, and runs away.

The suspect, identified as Kazuma Nagaya, 28, was arrested on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury. The incident occurred in the early hours of March 2 in Tenjincho, Takatsuki City, where he allegedly attacked a man in his 50s with a jump kick, causing him to fall and stealing his bag. The victim sustained serious injuries, including fractures to his head and lower back, and is expected to take a month to recover.

On the night of March 6, Nagaya turned himself in, accompanied by a relative. However, police have not disclosed whether he has admitted to the charges. Investigators have confirmed that there was no prior acquaintance between Nagaya and the victim and are looking into the details of the incident.

Source: YOMIURI