News On Japan
Society

Unemployed Man Arrested for Jump Kick Attack in Osaka

OSAKA, Mar 07 (News On Japan) - A 28-year-old unemployed man has been arrested for attacking a man from behind with a jump kick and stealing his bag on a street in Takatsuki, Osaka. A security camera captured the entire incident.

Footage from a nearby security camera shows the victim standing on the street when the suspect suddenly delivers a jump kick from behind. The assailant initially flees the scene but then returns, takes the victim’s bag, and runs away.

The suspect, identified as Kazuma Nagaya, 28, was arrested on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury. The incident occurred in the early hours of March 2 in Tenjincho, Takatsuki City, where he allegedly attacked a man in his 50s with a jump kick, causing him to fall and stealing his bag. The victim sustained serious injuries, including fractures to his head and lower back, and is expected to take a month to recover.

On the night of March 6, Nagaya turned himself in, accompanied by a relative. However, police have not disclosed whether he has admitted to the charges. Investigators have confirmed that there was no prior acquaintance between Nagaya and the victim and are looking into the details of the incident.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nagoya High Court Rules Same-Sex Marriage Ban Unconstitutional

The Nagoya High Court has ruled that Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, upholding a lower court decision in a case filed by a same-sex couple from Aichi Prefecture.

Japan Approves Bill to Strengthen Penalties Against Host Clubs

In response to cases where female customers were burdened with excessive debts and coerced into prostitution, the Japanese government approved an amendment to the Entertainment Business Law during a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Shimadzu Unveils World's First Optical Lattice Clock

Shimadzu Corporation has launched the world's first optical lattice clock, which measures time using the oscillation frequency of atoms trapped by lasers. The clock boasts an unparalleled accuracy, with an error of just one second over 10 billion years.

Gunkanjima Faces Collapse Risk as Buildings Deteriorate

The historic buildings of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, are facing a risk of collapse due to ongoing deterioration, it was revealed on March 3rd. The island, part of the "Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution," a UNESCO World Heritage site that marks its 10th anniversary this summer, has seen its structures degrade significantly over time.

Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Unemployed Man Arrested for Jump Kick Attack in Osaka

A 28-year-old unemployed man has been arrested for attacking a man from behind with a jump kick and stealing his bag on a street in Takatsuki, Osaka. A security camera captured the entire incident.

Free ‘Manhole Cards’ Resold for Thousands, Angering Collectors

A surge in the resale of 'Manhole Cards,' collectible cards featuring designs of local manhole covers distributed for free by municipalities, has angered collectors and local governments. Some cards are being resold for as much as 100,000 yen, prompting concerns over fairness and the original intent behind the initiative.

Abandoned Hospital Becomes Haunting Ground, Alarming Residents

An abandoned hospital in Itoigawa City, Niigata Prefecture, has become a well-known "haunted spot," drawing unwanted attention and raising concerns among local residents. Fresh footprints in the snow indicate frequent trespassing, despite the lack of any official visitors.

Week-Long Wildfire in Ofunato: Rain Offers Hope for Containment

A wildfire that erupted in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on February 26th has now entered its second week, with firefighters struggling to contain the flames.

Japan Renews Bid for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Status for Calligraphy

Japan has renewed its bid to have calligraphy recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, following a decision by the Cultural Affairs Council. If accepted, it would become Japan’s 24th registered cultural heritage.

Kyoto’s Traditional Pest Control Method: Removing Pine Wrappings as Insects Awaken

In Fukuchiyama City, Kyoto Prefecture, workers are carrying out the annual removal of straw mats wrapped around pine trees.

Prince Hisahito Holds First Press Conference Upon Coming of Age

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Prince Akishino, held his first press conference on March 3rd at the Akasaka Higashi Residence in Tokyo’s Akasaka Estate to mark his coming of age at 18.

Gunkanjima Faces Collapse Risk as Buildings Deteriorate

The historic buildings of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, are facing a risk of collapse due to ongoing deterioration, it was revealed on March 3rd. The island, part of the "Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution," a UNESCO World Heritage site that marks its 10th anniversary this summer, has seen its structures degrade significantly over time.