TOKYO, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - A car carrying two people mounted a utility pole support in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward’s Osaki area on Saturday afternoon.

Both occupants managed to exit the vehicle on their own and were uninjured.

The driver explained, "A truck was coming, so I hit the brakes, but I tried not to turn the steering wheel to avoid a collision, and I ended up on the support."

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Source: FNN