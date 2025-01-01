Trailer: A Girl's Battle with Beauty and Acceptance

Mar 12 (News On Japan) - University student Saki appears to have a peaceful life with no apparent family issues, but deep inside, she carries a sense of loneliness. One day on campus, she encounters Rena and is instantly captivated.

A desire to be as slender and beautiful as Rena and to be loved by everyone begins to consume her. However, their relationship takes a turn for the worse. Hurt by the fallout, Saki develops an eating disorder, resorting to cycles of bingeing and purging as a way to cope with the stress. Seeking treatment, she is admitted to a secluded facility in the mountains, where she joins a communal living program with other patients. Yet, what awaits her there is something far beyond her expectations...

Source: シネマトゥデイ