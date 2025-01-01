News On Japan
Trailer: A Girl's Battle with Beauty and Acceptance

Mar 12 (News On Japan) - University student Saki appears to have a peaceful life with no apparent family issues, but deep inside, she carries a sense of loneliness. One day on campus, she encounters Rena and is instantly captivated.

A desire to be as slender and beautiful as Rena and to be loved by everyone begins to consume her. However, their relationship takes a turn for the worse. Hurt by the fallout, Saki develops an eating disorder, resorting to cycles of bingeing and purging as a way to cope with the stress. Seeking treatment, she is admitted to a secluded facility in the mountains, where she joins a communal living program with other patients. Yet, what awaits her there is something far beyond her expectations...

Source: シネマトゥデイ

Flying Salarymen Cheerleaders Take on Britain’s Got Talent

Cheerleading group Cheerlemans, known for their high-flying stunts, has taken on the challenge of Britain’s Got Talent, one of the most famous audition shows in the UK. A behind-the-scenes look captures their journey as ordinary salarymen striving for success on the global stage.

Episode 11 Unbound: "Tomimoto, the Righteous Long Face"

A man who defies social norms and rises from humble origins to shape the cultural renaissance of 18th-century Japan.

After 12 Years, Chūshingura Is Back at the Kabuki-za!

In this video, we take a look at the March production of Kanadehon Chūshingura at the Kabuki-za! (Kabuki In-Depth)

'Shinkansen Explosion' Trailer Released

A tense phone call reaches the JR East Shinkansen Command Center. The message is clear: a bomb has been planted on the Tokyo-bound Hayabusa No. 60. If the train’s speed drops below 100 km/h, it will explode immediately...

Sad and Happy News From the Puppet Theatre

Today's video will recap news from 2024 in the bunraku world, and cover the first show of the year. (Kabuki In-Depth)

The Next Generation of Kabuki Stars, Part 4

Today, we focus once again on the new generation of young kabuki actors! (Kabuki In-Depth)

Childhood Friends | A Whisker Away

A peculiar girl transforms into a cat to catch her crush's attention. But before she realizes it, the line between human and animal starts to blur.