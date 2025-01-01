Flying Salarymen Cheerleaders Take on Britain’s Got Talent

Mar 12 (News On Japan) - Cheerleading group Cheerlemans, known for their high-flying stunts, has taken on the challenge of Britain’s Got Talent, one of the most famous audition shows in the UK. A behind-the-scenes look captures their journey as ordinary salarymen striving for success on the global stage.

Cheerlemans first gained attention in August last year when their unique concept of "flying salarymen" went viral. With over 380,000 social media followers and more than 110 million video views, the group, formed by former members of Waseda University’s men's cheerleading team, has been energizing crowds on weekends while working full-time jobs on weekdays.

Last October, the team received a surprise invitation to appear on Britain's Got Talent, a show that has launched global acts. In 2023, Japanese comedian Yasumura made history as the first Japanese finalist on the program. Inspired by such success, the Cheerlemans aimed not just to compete but to become world-class performers.

To prepare, they pushed their limits with a new stunt, the "X Twist 221," a complex maneuver where a flyer twists mid-air into an X shape before being caught by teammates in a three-tier pyramid. With a success rate of just 30%, the team spent four months training intensively, even through the New Year holidays.

In January, the team departed from Haneda Airport with high hopes. "We've trained hard, so I think we're ready," one member said. Another added, "Work has been hectic, but I'm leaving everything behind to give this my all."

Their destination was Blackpool, a historic city in England, where winter temperatures had dropped to minus six degrees Celsius. "It's freezing, but we need to warm up properly," one member remarked.

The team arrived at the venue early but faced delays due to pre-show filming, limiting their practice time. By 7 p.m., just an hour before the performance, they struggled with the X Twist 221. No matter how many times they tried, the formation would not hold. With only ten minutes left, they finally executed a perfect attempt—just in time for their live audition.

As the performance began, the Cheerlemans opened with a spectacular five-meter jump, wowing the audience. Their acrobatic cheerleading routine gained momentum, heating up the venue. Then came the critical moment—the X Twist 221. With precise timing, the stunt was executed flawlessly, earning a standing ovation.

One judge declared, "That was nearly perfect!" The panel unanimously voted "Yes," sending the team to the next stage.

"It was a dream come true," a member said, overwhelmed with emotion. A local audience member commented, "They were incredible. I hope they make it to the semifinals."

The results of their audition will be announced at a later date, but the Cheerlemans have already set their sights on their next challenge. Their journey continues.

