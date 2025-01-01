Strange Circular Marks at Shrine Cause Alarm Among Visitors

News On Japan
SAGA, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - Mysterious circular patterns resembling crop circles have appeared at a shrine in Tosu City, Saga Prefecture, where traditional rituals for health and well-being are performed. A notice posted at the shrine reads: “Visitors are finding this unsettling. Please stop making these markings.”

The strange formations, characterized by swirling grooves radiating from a central point, have been spotted in various locations within the shrine grounds.

Who could be responsible for them?

Shigetoshi Mouri, the shrine’s senior official, speculated: “At first, I thought it was children playing pranks, but the number kept increasing, and they are incredibly precise.”

A closer look reveals that the grooves are almost evenly spaced, forming a remarkably accurate spiral pattern. Could this be the work of extraterrestrial technology?

Some visitors found the mysterious marks disturbing, prompting the shrine to issue a formal request asking for the activity to stop. Officials also pointed out that defacing the shrine could constitute an offense under laws prohibiting disrespect toward places of worship.

Mouri noted, “Since posting the notice, the situation has calmed down.”

Following the warning, no new mystery circles have been reported at the shrine.

Source: FNN

