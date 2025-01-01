Onishi Arrives at Space Station for Six-Month Mission

Mar 17 (News On Japan) - The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying astronaut Takuya Onishi, 49, of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and three others arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on March 16th at around 12:00 a.m. (Japan time: March 16th at around 1:00 p.m.), completing a journey of approximately 29 hours since launch.
Onishi will conduct scientific experiments aimed at future lunar exploration and will become the third Japanese astronaut to serve as ISS commander.
Source: Kyodo