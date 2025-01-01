News On Japan
Drunken Foreigner Arrested for Trespassing on Imperial Palace Grounds

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - A foreign man was caught trespassing on the Imperial Palace grounds early on March 16th and was arrested on the spot.

At around 2:30 a.m., the man walked along the embankment leading to Hanzo Gate and entered the fenced-off area. He was spotted by an Imperial Guard officer stationed at the gate and was immediately taken into custody on suspicion of unlawful entry.

According to the Imperial Household Agency Police, the man was intoxicated but showed no signs of aggression and was not carrying any weapons or dangerous items.

Authorities are investigating his motives in further detail.

Source: FNN

PM Ishiba Under Fire Over 100,000 Yen Vouchers

The controversy surrounding Prime Minister Ishiba’s 100,000-yen voucher program continued to face scrutiny in the Diet on Monday, with opposition parties intensifying their criticism. Within the ruling party, concerns are mounting that Ishiba may be an electoral liability.

Shizuoka Approves 4,000 Yen Mount Fuji Entry Fee, Aligning With Yamanashi

Mount Fuji will officially become a paid climb, as the Shizuoka Prefectural Assembly approved an ordinance on March 17th requiring hikers to pay a 4,000 yen entry fee. Following Yamanashi’s lead, Shizuoka will implement the fee starting in the summer of 2025.

Japan’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in Osaka

A new leisure complex, Gravitate Osaka, opens this week near Aigawa Dam in Ibaraki, Osaka, featuring restaurants, activity areas, and Japan’s longest suspension bridge, stretching 420 meters.

'Ship Elevator' Opens on Yodo River, Restoring Kyoto-Osaka Water Route

A newly built ship elevator at the Yodo River Weir in Osaka City saw its first passage on March 16th, reopening a historic waterway that had been severed for 42 years. The route, which connects Kyoto's Fushimi district to Osaka Bay, is now accessible again, allowing direct boat access to Yumeshima, the artificial island that will host the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Teen Bikers Caught for Reckless Riding in Tokyo

Six teenagers have been caught for repeated reckless motorbike riding in Tokyo’s Hino and Hachioji, ignoring traffic signals and weaving through the streets.

One in 24 Babies in Japan Born to Foreign Parents as Support Efforts Grow

In Japan, one in every 24 babies is born to foreign parents. For many of these parents, giving birth and raising a child in an unfamiliar country can be daunting. Language barriers and cultural differences often lead to isolation, sometimes resulting in prenatal or postnatal depression.

Documentary | The Human face of Japan (昭和東京) 1982

"The Human Face of Japan" (1982), directed and written by Oliver Howes and narrated by Peter Gwynne, is an insightful documentary produced by Film Australia in collaboration with the Australia-Japan Foundation. This compelling documentary series offers an intimate exploration of Japan during the early 1980s, revealing the complex interplay between rapid industrialization and enduring traditional values. (TRNGL)

Strange Circular Marks at Shrine Cause Alarm Among Visitors

Mysterious circular patterns resembling crop circles have appeared at a shrine in Tosu City, Saga Prefecture, where traditional rituals for health and well-being are performed. A notice posted at the shrine reads: “Visitors are finding this unsettling. Please stop making these markings.”

Ghostly encounters: The legacy of the 2011 tsunami in Japan | Witness Documentary

The Japanese city of Kamaishi was almost entirely destroyed in the earthquake and ensuing tsunami of 2011. It was the biggest natural disaster to hit Japan, killing nearly 20,000 people. (Al Jazeera)

Final Chapter for 'Bōsōzoku'?

For over half a century, Nagasaki Prefecture has waged a relentless battle against biker gangs, groups known for their reckless, illegal street racing that disturbed public order and endangered lives. Now, after years of intensified crackdowns, Nagasaki police have announced the virtual eradication of biker gangs, culminating in the recent disbandment of the last remaining group in January 2025.

Japan marks 14 years since March 11 disasters

People across Japan are remembering tens of thousands of lives lost 14 years ago.

Japan’s 'Most Dangerous' Zoo to Close in September Over Legal Issues

North Safari Sapporo, which brands itself as 'Japan's most dangerous zoo,' has announced it will close at the end of September, after operating for two decades despite being in an urban planning control zone where development is restricted.