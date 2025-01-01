Drunken Foreigner Arrested for Trespassing on Imperial Palace Grounds

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - A foreign man was caught trespassing on the Imperial Palace grounds early on March 16th and was arrested on the spot.

At around 2:30 a.m., the man walked along the embankment leading to Hanzo Gate and entered the fenced-off area. He was spotted by an Imperial Guard officer stationed at the gate and was immediately taken into custody on suspicion of unlawful entry.

According to the Imperial Household Agency Police, the man was intoxicated but showed no signs of aggression and was not carrying any weapons or dangerous items.

Authorities are investigating his motives in further detail.

