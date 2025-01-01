News On Japan
First Commercial Reactor Dismantling Begins at Hamaoka

SHIZUOKA, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - Chubu Electric Power has begun dismantling the reactor at Unit 2 of the Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. This marks the first time a commercial nuclear reactor is being dismantled in Japan.

The company started decommissioning work on Unit 2 in 2009 and, in December 2024, received approval from the Nuclear Regulation Authority to proceed to the third phase of the dismantling process.

Reactor dismantling is considered the most critical phase of decommissioning. On March 17th, workers used a crane to lift and remove the upper lid of the reactor pressure vessel, which had housed nuclear fuel during operation.

Chubu Electric aims to complete the decommissioning of both Unit 1 and Unit 2 at Hamaoka by fiscal year 2042.

Source: SBSnews6

