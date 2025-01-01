Japan Advances iPS Cell Technology with New Osaka Facility

OSAKA, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - A new facility for the research and production of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells has been completed in Osaka's Nakanoshima district and was unveiled to the press on March 19th.

Named "Yanai My iPS," the facility was established with a donation from Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Fast Retailing, the company behind Uniqlo and GU. iPS cells, which can transform into various types of cells, are seen as key to regenerative medicine. Currently, they are primarily derived from donor cells, which carries the risk of immune rejection. However, using a patient’s own cells could significantly reduce this risk.

The facility is focusing on developing technology for autologous iPS cells, which are created from a patient’s own tissues. Traditionally, producing iPS cells required manual labor, pushing costs into the tens of millions of yen. However, the new facility aims to provide autologous iPS cells to research institutions for about 1 million yen by the end of this year. The ultimate goal is to begin clinical trials for human treatment by 2028.

iPS cells are reprogrammed from adult cells, such as skin or blood cells, into a pluripotent state, allowing them to transform into almost any cell type. This breakthrough has opened new possibilities for regenerative medicine, offering potential treatments for diseases such as Parkinson’s and macular degeneration while avoiding the ethical concerns associated with embryonic stem cells.

Japan’s government has invested heavily in iPS cell research through institutions like the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) at Kyoto University, led by Yamanaka. Public and private sectors have collaborated to accelerate clinical applications, with several groundbreaking trials already conducted. In 2014, Japan carried out the world’s first iPS cell transplant for macular degeneration. In 2020, iPS-derived cells were tested as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, showing early promise. More recently, researchers have explored using iPS cells to generate lab-grown blood for transfusions and potential therapies for heart and liver conditions.

A major challenge in iPS research has been the high cost of production, with patient-specific iPS cells initially costing tens of millions of yen. Recent efforts aim to reduce costs and develop mass production systems, making iPS treatments more widely accessible. New facilities, such as the recently opened Yanai My iPS center in Osaka, are working to lower production costs and pave the way for clinical use, with human trials expected in the coming years.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS