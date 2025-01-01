News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Japan Advances iPS Cell Technology with New Osaka Facility

OSAKA, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - A new facility for the research and production of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells has been completed in Osaka's Nakanoshima district and was unveiled to the press on March 19th.

Named "Yanai My iPS," the facility was established with a donation from Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Fast Retailing, the company behind Uniqlo and GU. iPS cells, which can transform into various types of cells, are seen as key to regenerative medicine. Currently, they are primarily derived from donor cells, which carries the risk of immune rejection. However, using a patient’s own cells could significantly reduce this risk.

The facility is focusing on developing technology for autologous iPS cells, which are created from a patient’s own tissues. Traditionally, producing iPS cells required manual labor, pushing costs into the tens of millions of yen. However, the new facility aims to provide autologous iPS cells to research institutions for about 1 million yen by the end of this year. The ultimate goal is to begin clinical trials for human treatment by 2028.

iPS cells are reprogrammed from adult cells, such as skin or blood cells, into a pluripotent state, allowing them to transform into almost any cell type. This breakthrough has opened new possibilities for regenerative medicine, offering potential treatments for diseases such as Parkinson’s and macular degeneration while avoiding the ethical concerns associated with embryonic stem cells.

Japan’s government has invested heavily in iPS cell research through institutions like the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) at Kyoto University, led by Yamanaka. Public and private sectors have collaborated to accelerate clinical applications, with several groundbreaking trials already conducted. In 2014, Japan carried out the world’s first iPS cell transplant for macular degeneration. In 2020, iPS-derived cells were tested as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, showing early promise. More recently, researchers have explored using iPS cells to generate lab-grown blood for transfusions and potential therapies for heart and liver conditions.

A major challenge in iPS research has been the high cost of production, with patient-specific iPS cells initially costing tens of millions of yen. Recent efforts aim to reduce costs and develop mass production systems, making iPS treatments more widely accessible. New facilities, such as the recently opened Yanai My iPS center in Osaka, are working to lower production costs and pave the way for clinical use, with human trials expected in the coming years.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Advances iPS Cell Technology with New Osaka Facility

A new facility for the research and production of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells has been completed in Osaka's Nakanoshima district and was unveiled to the press on March 19th.

Tokaido Shinkansen to Introduce Premium Semi-Private Seats

JR Tokai plans to introduce a new high-end seating class on the Tokaido Shinkansen, offering semi-private compartments that surpass the comfort of Green Car seats.

First Commercial Reactor Dismantling Begins at Hamaoka

Chubu Electric Power has begun dismantling the reactor at Unit 2 of the Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. This marks the first time a commercial nuclear reactor is being dismantled in Japan.

PM Ishiba Under Fire Over 100,000 Yen Vouchers

The controversy surrounding Prime Minister Ishiba’s 100,000-yen voucher program continued to face scrutiny in the Diet on Monday, with opposition parties intensifying their criticism. Within the ruling party, concerns are mounting that Ishiba may be an electoral liability.

Shizuoka Approves 4,000 Yen Mount Fuji Entry Fee, Aligning With Yamanashi

Mount Fuji will officially become a paid climb, as the Shizuoka Prefectural Assembly approved an ordinance on March 17th requiring hikers to pay a 4,000 yen entry fee. Following Yamanashi’s lead, Shizuoka will implement the fee starting in the summer of 2025.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Onishi Arrives at Space Station for Six-Month Mission

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying astronaut Takuya Onishi, 49, of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and three others arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on March 16th at around 12:00 a.m. (Japan time: March 16th at around 1:00 p.m.), completing a journey of approximately 29 hours since launch.

Pollen Peaks in Fukuoka, New Treatment Offers Hope

Sugi pollen levels have reached their peak in Fukuoka, with daily economic losses from hay fever estimated to exceed 230 billion yen. Clinics are overwhelmed with patients, including young children experiencing severe symptoms.

Launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon Carrying Astronaut Takuya Onishi Delayed

The launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi has been postponed due to a technical issue with ground equipment.

Shimadzu Unveils World's First Optical Lattice Clock

Shimadzu Corporation has launched the world's first optical lattice clock, which measures time using the oscillation frequency of atoms trapped by lasers. The clock boasts an unparalleled accuracy, with an error of just one second over 10 billion years.

Startup Moves Closer to Fusion Energy With New Reactor Test in Japan

A key experiment aimed at realizing the long-sought dream of fusion energy is set to begin at the National Institute for Fusion Science in Toki, Gifu Prefecture.

JR East to launch new bullet trains, cargo-only cars

East Japan Railway, or JR East, says it will launch new bullet trains with improved anti-earthquake features and other services in fiscal 2030. (NHK)

Okayama Startup Aims for World's First Electric Transport Ship

Setouchi’s coastal city of Tamano, Okayama Prefecture, is home to PowerX, a startup striving for a world-first innovation—electric transport ships. The company is betting on energy storage solutions to support the growing adoption of renewable energy.

Pollen Season Starts Early With Three Times the Usual Spread

Warm sunshine bathed the Kansai region on February 26th, signaling the arrival of spring. But with rising temperatures comes an unwelcome companion—pollen. This year, pollen season is expected to start earlier and bring significantly higher concentrations than usual.