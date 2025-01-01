News On Japan
Japan Falls to 55th in Global Happiness Ranking

Mar 21 (News On Japan) - Japan ranked 55th in the latest World Happiness Report, released on March 20th to coincide with the International Day of Happiness. Finland secured the top position for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Denmark and Iceland, with Nordic countries dominating the upper ranks due to strong welfare and education systems.

Costa Rica and Mexico made their first-ever appearances in the top 10. The United States, at 24th place, marked its lowest ranking ever, with researchers linking the rise in solitary dining—up nearly 50% in the past two decades—to declining happiness levels.

While Japan's ranking dropped compared to last year, making it the lowest among G7 nations, it remained ahead of South Korea and China in Asia.

Ukraine ranked 111th, and Afghanistan remained at the bottom for the second consecutive year, with conflict-affected countries showing consistently low happiness scores.

Source: TBS

