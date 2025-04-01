Japan's Police Update Uniform, Skirts Abolished

News On Japan
TOKYO, Mar 21 (News On Japan) - Police uniforms in Japan will undergo their first major redesign in 31 years, with changes including the abolition of skirts for female officers and the introduction of polo shirts to help cope with rising temperatures.

The National Police Agency has announced that female officers' uniforms will be standardized to pants, aligning them with those worn by male officers.

As of April 2024, there are approximately 260,000 police officers nationwide, of whom around 30,645 — or about 10 percent — are women, according to the agency.

In practice, most female officers already wear pants for greater ease of movement, leading the agency to officially eliminate skirts from the uniform to reflect current working conditions.

Additional changes include standardizing the design of trouser pockets and belt loops across genders. Insignia on police caps and rank badges worn on the left chest, previously smaller for women, will now be the same size for both men and women.

Historically, job roles differed by gender. After graduating from police academy, male officers were typically assigned to local police boxes, while female officers often handled traffic enforcement. Uniforms also reflected these differences — prior to 1994, women wore trousers only in winter. Today, both men and women begin their careers at local police boxes and carry out similar duties, prompting questions from officers about the need for uniform distinctions based on gender.

To combat rising summer temperatures, new summer uniforms will also be introduced. The updated design features polyester polo shirts for improved breathability, and the top of police caps will be made of mesh material. The cap insignia will also be replaced with a washable version.

The current police uniform design has been in use since 1994, making this the first redesign in 31 years. The new uniforms will be introduced starting April 1, 2025, with rollout beginning in prefectural police departments that opt in.

Police uniforms are purchased using each prefectural department’s budget. While most departments start using summer uniforms in May, four police stations — including the Kumagaya station in Saitama Prefecture, known for its high temperatures — will begin pilot use of the new summer uniforms starting this May.

Source: FNN

