Nara Approves Free K-Pop Concert

NARA, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - A budget plan including about 32 million yen to fund a free K-pop concert was approved by the Nara Prefectural Assembly, paving the way for the event to be held later this year.

The concert, proposed as part of the new fiscal year's initiatives, had initially faced strong opposition during committee deliberations. Lawmakers questioned the project's rationale, citing insufficient debate and a lack of clear objectives. As a result, the budget bill, which included funding for the concert, was rejected last week by a majority vote.

However, during the full assembly session held today, the proposal gained renewed support, with some members of the Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai switching their stance and voting in favor. The bill passed, clearing the path for the concert to take place.

Governor Yamashita said, "I'm glad we are now able to go ahead with the K-pop event as planned. It's good to meet the public's expectations."

The free concert, which had stirred debate among lawmakers and the public, is scheduled to be held on October 24th.

