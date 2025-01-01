Tokushima Museum Discovers Artwork It Owned for Decades Was a Fake

Tokushima, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - A painting purchased for approximately 67 million yen by a museum in Tokushima Prefecture has been revealed to be a forgery—despite being on display for 27 years.

The work in question, titled Cyclist, was believed to be by French painter Jean Metzinger, who was active in the early 20th century.

The Tokushima Prefectural Museum of Modern Art acquired the painting 27 years ago for 67.2 million yen and has held it in its collection ever since.

But where is the original?

A representative from the museum, which purchased the fake, explained: "It’s not a copy of an existing original. The piece was created based on the idea of ‘this is the kind of work that might have existed.’"

When asked if the work had been fabricated in Metzinger’s style and then introduced to the public by its first owner, the official responded, "Exactly."

The museum is now considering negotiations with the Osaka-based art dealer from whom it purchased the painting, in an effort to seek a refund.

Source: KTV NEWS