Kinosaki Marine World Welcomes Rare White Crab

Hyōgo, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - A rare pure white snow crab is now on display at Kinosaki Marine World in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture.

The strikingly white snow crab stands out in its tank and draws the attention of visitors. It was caught last month at Kasumi Fishing Port in neighboring Kami Town and became popular at a local market for its auspicious appearance before being transferred to the aquarium.

"It’s only the second time I’ve seen a white snow crab in 30 years of crab care," said Koichi Ito of Kinosaki Marine World. "It’s extremely rare, so we plan to take good care of it."

Meanwhile, in the sea lion pool, a young sea lion named Kanata, born in 2023, has begun a new chapter of life. Until now, he had been kept separate from his father, Shunta, due to the significant size difference. But having grown to around 170 kilograms—roughly eight times his birth weight—Kanata is now able to live together with his father.

Although there is still some distance between the two, visitors can enjoy watching Kanata play with his mother, Hama.

Source: YOMIURI