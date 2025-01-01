Rocket and Space Museum Opens in Kushimoto, Wakayama

Wakayama, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - A museum dedicated to rockets and space has opened in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, home to Japan's first private rocket launch site.

The facility, named "Sora-Miru: Space Interaction Hall," held an opening ceremony on April 1st with participants including representatives from the rocket development company and local preschool children.

Built by the town of Kushimoto as part of efforts to boost regional development through space-related tourism, the museum features interactive exhibits such as a ceiling display where visitors can project their own painted satellite models into a simulated space. It also includes an 8K theater showing footage of the launch of the small-scale rocket "KAIROS."

The town aims to attract 30,000 visitors to the facility in this fiscal year.

Source: YOMIURI