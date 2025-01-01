News On Japan
Rocket and Space Museum Opens in Kushimoto, Wakayama

Wakayama, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - A museum dedicated to rockets and space has opened in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, home to Japan's first private rocket launch site.

The facility, named "Sora-Miru: Space Interaction Hall," held an opening ceremony on April 1st with participants including representatives from the rocket development company and local preschool children.

Built by the town of Kushimoto as part of efforts to boost regional development through space-related tourism, the museum features interactive exhibits such as a ceiling display where visitors can project their own painted satellite models into a simulated space. It also includes an 8K theater showing footage of the launch of the small-scale rocket "KAIROS."

The town aims to attract 30,000 visitors to the facility in this fiscal year.

Source: YOMIURI

Osaka Expands Indoor Smoking Ban

From April 1st, a new regulation took effect across Osaka Prefecture requiring all restaurants with a customer seating area larger than 30 square meters to become entirely smoke-free indoors—unless they install a designated smoking room. Establishments violating the rule face fines of up to 50,000 yen, while customers may be fined up to 30,000 yen.

Japan's Imperial Household Launches YouTube Channel

The Imperial Household Agency launched an official YouTube channel on April 1st to introduce the activities of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

New Recruits Across Japan Mark First Day as Working Adults

Japan's new fiscal year began on April 1st, with companies across the country holding entrance ceremonies to welcome new employees.

Death Toll Could Reach 298,000 in Nankai Trough Megaquake

The Japanese government has released an updated damage forecast for a potential Nankai Trough megaquake, estimating that up to 298,000 people could die in the worst-case scenario. This projection reflects a slight reduction from the previous estimate of 332,000 deaths made 13 years ago.

Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Early This Year

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on March 30th that cherry blossoms (Somei-Yoshino) in central Tokyo have reached full bloom, one day earlier than the historical average and five days earlier than last year.

Kinosaki Marine World Welcomes Rare White Crab

A rare pure white snow crab is now on display at Kinosaki Marine World in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture.

Record Number of Infectious Gastroenteritis Cases in March

Infectious gastroenteritis cases are spreading rapidly across Japan, with the number of patients in March reaching the highest level in the past ten years for this time of year.

Japan Unveils Four-Stage Evacuation Plan for Mount Fuji Eruption

The Japanese government on March 21st released a report outlining countermeasures for volcanic ash in the event of a Mount Fuji eruption, including a four-stage evacuation plan based on ashfall volume.

Japan Advances iPS Cell Technology with New Osaka Facility

A new facility for the research and production of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells has been completed in Osaka's Nakanoshima district and was unveiled to the press on March 19th.

First Commercial Reactor Dismantling Begins at Hamaoka

Chubu Electric Power has begun dismantling the reactor at Unit 2 of the Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. This marks the first time a commercial nuclear reactor is being dismantled in Japan.

Onishi Arrives at Space Station for Six-Month Mission

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying astronaut Takuya Onishi, 49, of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and three others arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on March 16th at around 12:00 a.m. (Japan time: March 16th at around 1:00 p.m.), completing a journey of approximately 29 hours since launch.