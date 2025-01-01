Perfume Performs 3D Dance with IOWN Technology

News On Japan
OSAKA, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - Perfume delivered a dazzling dance performance at the NTT Pavilion, showcased in a groundbreaking 3D live experience at the Expo site.

The actual performance took place in Suita City’s Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, with its three-dimensional data transmitted in real time to Yumeshima, the location of the Expo. This marked the world's first 3D spatial live performance, made possible by the next-generation communication technology known as IOWN, which is being developed for use beyond 2030. Visitors were also able to interact with AI-generated avatars of themselves, offering a glimpse into future digital experiences.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

