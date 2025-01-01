Bear Sightings in Hokkaido Surpass Last Year as Temperatures Rise

HOKKAIDO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Bear activity is increasing in Hokkaido as spring temperatures rise, with sightings in 2025 already surpassing last year's total at over 100 cases.

In recent days, there has been a surge in sightings across various parts of Hokkaido.

One bear was spotted observing its surroundings from a forest. According to a witness, on the morning of April 6th in Assabu, southern Hokkaido, the animal suddenly darted in front of a car on a national highway before fleeing into the woods.

On the morning of April 7th, another bear was seen in Sapporo.

"The bear crossed this busy road and ran toward the mountains," reported Sorachi Abe.

At around 5:50 a.m., a driver spotted a bear about one meter long near a tunnel in the Kobetsuzawa area of Sapporo’s Nishi Ward. The bear then fled into the hills.

Sightings also continued over the weekend in various parts of Hokkaido. On the afternoon of April 5th, a bear was seen in Jozankei Onsen, in Sapporo’s Minami Ward, chasing five to six deer.

"It's scary. I don’t feel safe sightseeing like this," said a tourist.

In Biei, Kamikawa, a popular tourist spot known as the Blue Pond also saw a bear sighting on April 5th. The bear was estimated to be about 1.5 meters in length.

With bear sightings already exceeding 100 cases in 2025, surpassing last year’s total, authorities are urging people to remain cautious as temperatures continue to rise.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB