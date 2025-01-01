News On Japan
Foreign Influencer Slammed for Swinging from Cherry Blossoms

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - A foreign social media influencer sparked outrage online after posting a video of himself hanging from a fully bloomed cherry tree and performing a pull-up, a stunt seen by many as a serious disregard for Japanese culture.

The video, which went viral over the weekend, shows the man grabbing onto the delicate branches of a cherry tree in full bloom, first doing a pull-up, then a backward flip. His muscular frame caused the tree to bend dangerously under his weight, drawing concern from viewers that it could snap.

Two other men were also seen in the video playing around and hanging from the tree’s limbs, further fueling criticism. Onlookers interviewed in the area expressed shock and frustration, with one saying, "Unthinkable for a Japanese person," and another commenting, "They clearly have no understanding of our culture."

The man in the video, believed to be a foreign influencer with over 600,000 followers on social media, later issued an apology, acknowledging the backlash and addressing fellow tourists. "Sakura is sacred in Japanese culture. They are extremely delicate, so please do not touch them," he wrote on his platform.

The incident is just one of many reported during the final stretch of Japan’s cherry blossom season, which saw parks and riverside spots packed over the weekend with crowds hoping to enjoy the last of the blooms.

In Tokyo’s Meguro River area, where cherry blossoms line the banks, visitors crowded the bridge for photos. However, some ignored safety and regulations, including a couple who entered a restricted area near a city office tent to pose with their dog in front of the blossoms.

At Sakurazaka, a popular cherry blossom street near JR Shibuya Station, tourists—many of them foreigners—were seen sitting in the middle of the road to take photos, despite the obvious danger. One tourist from the United States said, "I took the picture quickly because it would be dangerous if a car came."

In Kinshi Park in Sumida Ward, known for its view of both cherry trees and the Tokyo Skytree, visitors were met with a less picturesque scene: overflowing trash bins and discarded blue tarps left by hanami-goers. By morning, the area beneath the cherry trees was littered with unseparated garbage, including food scraps, plastic bottles, and even a pair of leather shoes and a stool. Some household waste was also found among the trash.

A cleanup worker voiced concern, saying, "We’re seeing a lot of domestic garbage—possibly from nearby residents or businesses. At the very least, people should follow basic manners."

With heavy rains in the Kanto region already scattering the fragile blossoms, this year's cherry blossom season is drawing to a close—along with growing concerns over etiquette among tourists and visitors.

Source: FNN

Cyber Bill Passes Japan's Lower House

A bill to introduce a proactive cyber defense system, allowing preemptive measures against cyberattacks, was passed by the Lower House on April 8th with majority support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, and others.

Trump Praises Ohtani as Dodgers Visit the White House

The Dodgers, winners of last year’s World Series, paid a courtesy visit to President Trump at the White House on April 7th, with Shohei Ohtani, 30, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 26, among the participating players.

Methane Gas Detected Again at Osaka-Kansai Expo Site

Methane gas was detected at levels exceeding safety standards in the western area of the Osaka-Kansai Expo site around 4 p.m. on April 6th, raising concerns due to the potential risk of explosion. Ventilation measures have since been implemented, bringing gas concentrations back below the threshold.

Bear Sightings in Hokkaido Surpass Last Year as Temperatures Rise

Bear activity is increasing in Hokkaido as spring temperatures rise, with sightings in 2025 already surpassing last year's total at over 100 cases.

Electric Bus to Debut on Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route, linking Toyama and Nagano prefectures, will reopen on April 15th with the new Tateyama Tunnel Electric Bus set to begin service between Murodo and Daikanbo along a 3.7-kilometer stretch.

Woman Hospitalized for Food Poisoning After Eating Fugu

A woman in her 40s was hospitalized with food poisoning after eating fugu purchased from a supermarket in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture.

Japan Struggles to Attract Foreign Workers

At a special nursing home in Kadoma, Osaka, foreign caregivers have become an essential part of operations. One of them is Chandra, a 39-year-old from Indonesia, who has been working at the facility for a year and a half under Japan’s Specified Skilled Worker visa program, which allows foreigners with certain skills to work in sectors suffering from severe labor shortages.

Bear Sightings in Hokkaido Surpass Last Year as Temperatures Rise

Bear activity is increasing in Hokkaido as spring temperatures rise, with sightings in 2025 already surpassing last year's total at over 100 cases.

Major Repairs Begin on Kofukuji's Five-Story Pagoda

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 6th at the Five-Story Pagoda of Kofukuji Temple in Nara City to pray for the safety of a large-scale restoration project.

Japanese Reacts To Foreigner's Terrible Japanese Tattoos

I heard Japanese tattoos are really cool in other countries, but when I saw some of the actual tattoos... They're not as cool as I thought! Unfortunately some of these people got the most terrible tattoos in Japanese and we're gonna take a look! (Mrs Eats)

Japan's Triple Super Lucky Day Sparks Lottery Rush

On April 3rd, three auspicious days on the traditional calendar—Ichiryū Manbaibi (a day when a single grain multiplies a thousandfold), Tora no Hi (Day of the Tiger), and Taian Nichi (a day of great brightness)—coincided, making it a so-called "super lucky day." Many people took the opportunity to test their fortune.

Osaka Paints Roads Yellow to Curb Prostitution

In response to a sharp rise in women soliciting prostitution on the streets of Osaka's Kita entertainment district, police and local authorities implemented countermeasures last year. But how effective have those measures been?