Foreign Influencer Slammed for Swinging from Cherry Blossoms

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - A foreign social media influencer sparked outrage online after posting a video of himself hanging from a fully bloomed cherry tree and performing a pull-up, a stunt seen by many as a serious disregard for Japanese culture.

The video, which went viral over the weekend, shows the man grabbing onto the delicate branches of a cherry tree in full bloom, first doing a pull-up, then a backward flip. His muscular frame caused the tree to bend dangerously under his weight, drawing concern from viewers that it could snap.

Two other men were also seen in the video playing around and hanging from the tree’s limbs, further fueling criticism. Onlookers interviewed in the area expressed shock and frustration, with one saying, "Unthinkable for a Japanese person," and another commenting, "They clearly have no understanding of our culture."

The man in the video, believed to be a foreign influencer with over 600,000 followers on social media, later issued an apology, acknowledging the backlash and addressing fellow tourists. "Sakura is sacred in Japanese culture. They are extremely delicate, so please do not touch them," he wrote on his platform.

The incident is just one of many reported during the final stretch of Japan’s cherry blossom season, which saw parks and riverside spots packed over the weekend with crowds hoping to enjoy the last of the blooms.

In Tokyo’s Meguro River area, where cherry blossoms line the banks, visitors crowded the bridge for photos. However, some ignored safety and regulations, including a couple who entered a restricted area near a city office tent to pose with their dog in front of the blossoms.

At Sakurazaka, a popular cherry blossom street near JR Shibuya Station, tourists—many of them foreigners—were seen sitting in the middle of the road to take photos, despite the obvious danger. One tourist from the United States said, "I took the picture quickly because it would be dangerous if a car came."

In Kinshi Park in Sumida Ward, known for its view of both cherry trees and the Tokyo Skytree, visitors were met with a less picturesque scene: overflowing trash bins and discarded blue tarps left by hanami-goers. By morning, the area beneath the cherry trees was littered with unseparated garbage, including food scraps, plastic bottles, and even a pair of leather shoes and a stool. Some household waste was also found among the trash.

A cleanup worker voiced concern, saying, "We’re seeing a lot of domestic garbage—possibly from nearby residents or businesses. At the very least, people should follow basic manners."

With heavy rains in the Kanto region already scattering the fragile blossoms, this year's cherry blossom season is drawing to a close—along with growing concerns over etiquette among tourists and visitors.

Source: FNN