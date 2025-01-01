Super Sentai Turns 50

Apr 09 (News On Japan) - To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Super Sentai series, an exhibition titled 'All Super Sentai Exhibition' will be held, covering the full history from 'Himitsu Sentai Gorenger' to 'Number One Sentai Gojujer'.

The exhibition will reflect on the eras of Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa, and is set to showcase approximately 500 items, including props, costumes, robots, and miniatures actually used in filming—many of which have never before been seen by the public.

The teaser narration features newly recorded lines by Makoto Naoya, who portrayed Akarenja/Tsuyoshi Kaijo in 'Himitsu Sentai Gorenger'.

The Super Sentai series is a long-running Japanese superhero television franchise produced by Toei Company and originally created by Shotaro Ishinomori. It began in 1975 with Himitsu Sentai Gorenger, which introduced the core concept of a color-coded team of heroes battling evil organizations.

The term "Super Sentai" ("Sentai" meaning "task force" or "squadron") officially came into use with the fifth series, Battle Fever J (1979), which was co-produced with Marvel Comics. This series also introduced the now-iconic giant robot battles, a feature that would become a defining trait of the franchise.

Throughout the Showa (1970s–80s), Heisei (1989–2019), and now Reiwa eras, the franchise has released a new series almost every year, each with a fresh storyline, unique themes (ninjas, dinosaurs, space, etc.), and different characters, while maintaining the team-based formula and transformation sequences.

The series became a cultural icon in Japan, spawning movies, merchandise, and spin-offs. It also became the foundation for the Power Rangers adaptation in the United States, which began with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (1993), adapted from Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger.

As of 2025, the franchise marks its 50th anniversary with the airing of Number One Sentai Gojujer, continuing its legacy as a central fixture in Japanese pop culture.

Source: シネマトゥデイ