Lightning Strikes Three Students During Soccer Practice in Nara

NARA, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - A lightning strike at a school ground in Nara City sent six male students to the hospital, with one confirmed to be in cardiopulmonary arrest.

According to police and fire officials, the incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on April 10th at the second athletic field of Tezukayama Gakuen, located in the Gakuen Chuo area of Nara. All six victims are believed to be male students.

At the time, about 20 students from the Tezukayama Junior and Senior High School soccer teams were practicing on the field. Authorities are currently investigating the details of the incident.

A thunderstorm advisory remains in effect for Nara Prefecture.