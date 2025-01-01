Yamaguchi-gumi Declares End to Feud

KOBE, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - Japan’s largest crime syndicate, the Yamaguchi-gumi, based in Kobe City, has announced it will end its long-running feud with rival groups.

Is this truly the end of the gang war? An investigation into the circumstances and motives behind the decision reveals a deeper picture.

A photo taken on April 7th in the parking lot of the Hyogo Prefectural Police Headquarters shows men in suits — senior members of the Yamaguchi-gumi, a designated organized crime syndicate. According to investigators, just days earlier, Yamaguchi-gumi leaders had approached the police, expressing their intention to submit a document.

The document stated: "Yamaguchi-gumi has decided to end the conflict. There will be no further disputes going forward."

The Yamaguchi-gumi has been locked in hostilities with several rival syndicates for many years. Why this sudden change in stance?

Once an unrivaled force in Japan’s underworld, the Yamaguchi-gumi experienced a major split in 2015, its 100th year, when several affiliated factions broke away and formed the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi under the leadership of Inoue. This led to a bitter feud that saw frequent violent clashes across the country.

The conflict escalated, including incidents where trucks rammed into gang offices. In 2019, a Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi-affiliated boss was stabbed while walking with a woman in a Kobe shopping district. Four months later, a Yamaguchi-gumi member was shot and critically injured by a man on a minibike.

Such violent acts continued over the past decade. In 2020, the Hyogo Prefectural Public Safety Commission designated both groups as "specified conflict-designated crime syndicates" due to the danger they posed to public safety.

In the midst of what seemed like an endless cycle of violence, the Yamaguchi-gumi abruptly declared on April 7th that it would end the conflict.

To better understand the shift, reporters obtained a copy of the Yamaguchi-gumi’s official publication commemorating its 110th anniversary. It included the following statement:

"Authorities have imposed increasingly strict restrictions, and there seems to be no end to the limitations. We must seek new paths in line with the times, and each of us must act with personal integrity."

The Yamaguchi-gumi's activities have been significantly curtailed under the special conflict designation. A former Yamaguchi-gumi leader said, "There are bans on gathering in groups, walking with more than a few people, even entering restaurants. Everything is off-limits."

He also noted that the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi has weakened to the point of being unable to maintain a fight.

"Kobe is declining. They haven’t made any moves. There’s nowhere left to strike. It’s just Inoue now," he said.

Indeed, the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi has seen over 90% of its membership disappear in the past decade. A former member who belonged to both organizations said the group has become little more than a name, with many leaving due to disillusionment with Inoue's leadership. Even the remaining younger members are said to be seeking retirement, though Inoue is reportedly unwilling to change course.

Will the feud truly come to an end?

A journalist who has long covered organized crime said, "This can’t go on much longer. In these feuds, the side that grows or prospers is seen as the winner. But neither group has advanced. This is a conflict with no victor. There’s no point in continuing it."

As attention turns to future developments, on a recent day in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, the leader of a Yamaguchi-gumi-affiliated group appeared in full formal attire. According to sources, a document pledging an end to the feud had prompted an emergency meeting, where Yamaguchi-gumi executives reportedly declared, "Forget Kobe. The 6th-generation Yamaguchi-gumi moves forward — forward only."

Meanwhile, the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi has remained silent.

Currently, the Yamaguchi-gumi has around 3,300 members, while the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi has about 120. With Yamaguchi-gumi submitting its declaration to police, journalist Suzuki commented, "It’s the yakuza’s winter era — this is no time to be waging war."

Tougher laws have significantly impacted their operations. Entry to offices in designated zones is banned, and gathering in groups is prohibited. Legal expert Kikuchi noted, "These anti-gang measures have thoroughly tied their hands. They used to use front businesses to hide illegal operations, but even that’s no longer viable. They’re forced to try legitimate business now."

When asked whether this declaration might lead to the removal of the special conflict designation, legal analyst Kanzaki said, "Only Yamaguchi-gumi has made the declaration, and how Kobe responds remains to be seen. In past conflicts, stray bullets and mistaken identities have harmed ordinary citizens. If the feud ends, it could bring a measure of relief to the public."

Still, officials say the designation will not be lifted immediately and that authorities will continue monitoring the situation closely.

