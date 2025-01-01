News On Japan
Hoshoryu Celebrates Yokozuna Promotion

TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Hoshoryu, who was promoted to the 74th yokozuna after the January Grand Sumo Tournament, held a celebration party on Sunday in Tokyo to mark his official promotion.

The event drew about 1,100 guests, including Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku (former yokozuna Hokutoumi) and fellow new yokozuna Onosato.

Speaking at the event, Hoshoryu expressed his mindset as the sport's top-ranked wrestler, saying, "I will become even stronger," as he looked ahead to the responsibilities and expectations of sumo's highest title.

Source: Kyodo

