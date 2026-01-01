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Toyota Converts Former Leisure Complex Into Advanced Technology Center

Jun 14, 2026 | News On Japan

NAGOYA - Toyota Motor will establish a next-generation technology research hub on the site of a former leisure complex in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, as part of its efforts to accelerate innovation in future mobility and related fields.

Foresta Hills, a Toyota Group-owned leisure complex featuring a hotel, swimming pool, and other facilities, closed in 2022 due to aging infrastructure and other factors.

According to Toyota, construction is underway on a new research center with a total floor area of approximately 26,000 square meters at the former site. The facility is scheduled for completion in December 2027.

Toyota is pursuing its transformation into a "mobility company" and currently conducts research in areas such as robotics and life sciences through its Future Creation Center.

By consolidating research functions at the new site, the company aims to maximize research outcomes. Toyota also said it hopes to make effective use of the former leisure facility site by turning it into a research center that contributes to society and the local community.

トヨタ、旧フォレスタヒルズ跡地に次世代技術研究拠点を建設へ

トヨタ自動車は、愛知県豊田市の旧複合レジャー施設「フォレスタヒルズ」跡地に、次世代技術の研究拠点を整備すると発表した。ロボットやライフサイエンスなどの研究を集約し、未来のモビリティ社会を支える技術開発を加速させる。

丰田将在原Foresta Hills旧址建设下一代技术研发中心

丰田汽车将在日本爱知县丰田市原综合休闲设施Foresta Hills旧址建设一座下一代技术研发中心，通过集中机器人和生命科学等领域的研究，加快支撑未来移动出行社会的技术开发。

Source: Nagoya TV News

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