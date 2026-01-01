Toyota Converts Former Leisure Complex Into Advanced Technology Center

NAGOYA - Toyota Motor will establish a next-generation technology research hub on the site of a former leisure complex in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, as part of its efforts to accelerate innovation in future mobility and related fields.
Foresta Hills, a Toyota Group-owned leisure complex featuring a hotel, swimming pool, and other facilities, closed in 2022 due to aging infrastructure and other factors.
According to Toyota, construction is underway on a new research center with a total floor area of approximately 26,000 square meters at the former site. The facility is scheduled for completion in December 2027.
Toyota is pursuing its transformation into a "mobility company" and currently conducts research in areas such as robotics and life sciences through its Future Creation Center.
By consolidating research functions at the new site, the company aims to maximize research outcomes. Toyota also said it hopes to make effective use of the former leisure facility site by turning it into a research center that contributes to society and the local community.
Source: Nagoya TV News