After 70 years, Nikon will cease camera production in Japan and shift manufacturing to Thailand

Nikon will no longer manufacture cameras domestically, and will shift production from its "mother factory" in Japan to its satellite plant in Thailand, in an effort to reduce costs.

Preparations to transfer production of both the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 to Thailand began in October, and by 2021 the flagship Nikon D6 will also be manufactured in the Thai facility.

Since 1979 Nikon has produced cameras (starting with the Nikon EM entry level film camera) at its Sendai Nikon facility, in Mkiyagi Prefecture, some 200 miles north of Tokyo. Founded in 1971, the plant acted as the "mother factory" that led the way for overseas factories and technical assistance.

That era, however, is coming to an end, as the specialist production will be shifted to the lower cost facility in Thailand as the manufacturer looks to reduce costs.