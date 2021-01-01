The Japanese pop group Arashi has suspended its activities as a group as of the turn of the year.

Songs by the male idol group have consistently made the charts since its debut in 1999.

All five members have appeared individually in movies, TV dramas and variety shows.

They had announced that they would be taking an indefinite break starting in 2021.

They staged a live show online and took part in NHK's annual year-end song program on New Year's Eve.

Members of Arashi will continue their activities as individuals in the entertainment business, except for the leader, Ohno Satoshi.