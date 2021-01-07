Investors in Tokyo snapped up stocks on Thursday on hopes for additional stimulus measures in the US. An overnight rally in New York also supported the rise.
The benchmark Nikkei Average ended at 27,490, up 1.6 percent from Wednesday's close. The index briefly reached its highest level in more than 30 years. But reports of another surge in coronavirus cases across Japan capped the gains.
Financial stocks got a boost after the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose to its highest point in about 10 months. Investors believe higher interest rates will make lending by banks more profitable.
Jan 07
(NHK)
Jan 06
A monthlong state of emergency planned by the Japanese government to contain a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections is expected to knock trillions of yen off private consumption, with some economists predicting the economy will return to contraction. (Japan Times)
Jan 06
Japan’s likely decision to declare a state of emergency in the Tokyo area will most probably trigger a contraction in January-March, analysts say, adding to the headache for policymakers struggling to cushion the blow to the economy from the pandemic. (Reuters)
Jan 06
The balance of money circulating in Japan’s economy hit a record high for the ninth consecutive month in December, data showed on Tuesday, as the central bank continued to flood the economy with cash to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reuters)
Jan 05
Traders at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market prayed for prosperity in the year ahead as they held their first auction of 2021 on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Sales at major department stores in Japan during New Year's fell sharply as the coronavirus pandemic intensified. Managers downsized their sales campaigns, including "lucky bag" offerings, during the seasonal shopping period.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Ramen chain store operators Gift and Maruchiyo Yamaokaya have managed to keep 2020 sales at roughly the same level as a year ago, even as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the industry, by adapting quickly to the deteriorating business environment, company leaders said. (Nikkei)
Jan 05
This year's first auction of blowfish, or fugu, has been held in the western city of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Japan's economy is expected to make its sharpest rebound in decades this year, with consumption set to pick up toward the end of 2021 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the broader economy eases. (Kyodo)
Jan 03
The idea of a tunnel for auto traffic between Japan's main island of Honshu with Hokkaido to the north has gained new momentum after years of being considered a wasteful long shot. (Nikkei)
Jan 01
Department stores in Japan are bracing for sales of their New Year bargain packages while taking measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Tokyo stocks are likely to climb in 2021 with progress in global COVID-19 vaccinations helping to improve the business climate and Japan's accommodative monetary policies remaining in place. (Japan Times)
Dec 30
Wasabi is a crucial ingredient in Japanese sushi. It is known as ‘green gold’ in Japan. But even in Japan, authentic wasabi is hard to find. It is difficult to grow, consequently expensive to buy. (The Hindu)
Dec 30
Tokyo's benchmark stock index hit a 30-year closing high on Tuesday, following a rise in US markets.
(NHK)
Dec 29
FamilyMart Co. President Takashi Sawada has said the convenience store operator will increase the number of its outlets with Amazon Hub parcel lockers sevenfold, to about 350, by the fiscal year through February 2022. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
The government kept its assessment of industrial production unchanged, saying it was picking up. (WION)
Dec 26
Japan's unemployment rate improved to 2.9% in November, dropping for the first time in five months in a sign that the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the labor market is easing, government data showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 24
Japanese affordable home furnishing chain Nitori’s slogan is “Onedan ijo,” which loosely translates to “quality beyond its price.” Unfortunately, it turns out that some of Nitori’s products have also gone above and beyond expectations for how much asbestos they contain. (soranews24.com)
Dec 22
Japanese telecom company SoftBank Corp. will launch a wireless plan in March offering 20 gigabytes of data for 2,980 yen ($29) per month, matching a recent move by market leader NTT Docomo. (Nikkei)
Dec 22
After 70 years, Nikon will cease camera production in Japan and shift manufacturing to Thailand (digitalcameraworld.com)