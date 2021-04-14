Japan tourism teams up with Sumo star for #GoodnessofJapan

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.

The new #GoodnessofJapan campaign highlights the brand value of safety, cleanliness, and sanitisation that are very vital in the current scenario.

As a part of the campaign, JNTO tailored made an itinerary for Yoshinori Tashiro who visited Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Okinawa.

It offers glimpse of his journey to some of the popular food joints and attractions like TOKYO SKYTREE, Ryosoku-in Temple, A Taste Of India – Ganesha Restaurant, Kyoto, Tower of the Sun Museum, Osaka Castle, Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, Kouri Ohashi Bridge while highlighting safety, cleanliness, and sanitisation.

The campaign also promotes several popular Indian restaurants in Japan, serving the authentic taste of India. Varied vegetarian options are easily available at close to 2100+ Indian restaurants spread across Japan.

JNTO said in an official release, “Through this latest association with Yoshinori Tashiro, JNTO wants to aspire Indian travellers to visit the destination once the travel resumes. Yoshinori Tashiro was also a lead role in a Tamil film and during his stay in India, he became aware of the Indian traditions and culture that he finds a bit similar to Japan. These findings were thus incorporated in this campaign for the messaging to resonate with the Indians travellers.” - businesstraveller.com