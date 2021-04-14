Japan tourism teams up with Sumo star for #GoodnessofJapan
The new #GoodnessofJapan campaign highlights the brand value of safety, cleanliness, and sanitisation that are very vital in the current scenario.
As a part of the campaign, JNTO tailored made an itinerary for Yoshinori Tashiro who visited Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Okinawa.
It offers glimpse of his journey to some of the popular food joints and attractions like TOKYO SKYTREE, Ryosoku-in Temple, A Taste Of India – Ganesha Restaurant, Kyoto, Tower of the Sun Museum, Osaka Castle, Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, Kouri Ohashi Bridge while highlighting safety, cleanliness, and sanitisation.
The campaign also promotes several popular Indian restaurants in Japan, serving the authentic taste of India. Varied vegetarian options are easily available at close to 2100+ Indian restaurants spread across Japan.
JNTO said in an official release, “Through this latest association with Yoshinori Tashiro, JNTO wants to aspire Indian travellers to visit the destination once the travel resumes. Yoshinori Tashiro was also a lead role in a Tamil film and during his stay in India, he became aware of the Indian traditions and culture that he finds a bit similar to Japan. These findings were thus incorporated in this campaign for the messaging to resonate with the Indians travellers.” - businesstraveller.com
businesstraveller.com - Apr 15
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.
dlmag.com - Apr 15
While international travel is still restricted in a bid to control the pandemic, the index of the world’s most powerful passports has been released.
NHK - Apr 14
Mobile phone data show that fewer people were out on Monday night compared to a week before in downtown areas of Tokyo and Kyoto, where intensive measures were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Japan Times - Apr 13
An increasing number of companies in Japan are providing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the novel coronavirus at low cost, an effort to help boost travel demand battered by the pandemic.
Bloomberg - Apr 12
Wealthy people in Japan are turning to private jets in greater numbers as they seek to eschew crowded airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Virtual Explore - Apr 12
Shimokitazawa was a former farming village that turned first into a dense residential area, and later into a thriving arts and music community. It has been described as bohemian, hippie, artsy, indie, and in recent times, hipster; Shimokitazawa is all of these things.
VIRTUAL JAPAN - Apr 10
A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees.
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The Sleeper Express train SUNRISE SETO & IZUMO is the only train in Japan that runs every day.
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 10
This variety of sushi is a lost art and unknown outside Japan. The elaborate designs and use of the ingredients create beauty from food. This is SAIKU SUSHI and was quite popular in the Showa era but has sadly disappeared.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 10
Japan is a country where nature, culture and history all merge seamlessly into a mosaic of intricate experiences.
EpicTV - Apr 08
In this first episode we travel to Kanayama near Hidatakayama to explore the boulders that are created in unique formations, which makes for a climbing experience like no other.
South China Morning Post - Apr 08
Martial arts performer Koshiro Minamoto’s hope to introduce Bugaku, or warrior dance, to foreign visitors during the Tokyo Olympics faded after Japan decided to ban overseas spectators to prevent Covid-19 spread.
soranews24.com - Apr 08
Pixar’s hit franchise serves as the inspiration for a new class of Tokyo Disney Resort accommodations.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 06
One of the nicest things about visiting Japan is that there is so much to see and do.
INQUIRER.net - Apr 04
Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, although this year foreign tourists have been kept away by virus border restrictions.
Kyodo - Apr 03
Cherry blossoms covering Mt. Yoshino, renowned for its 30,000 sakura trees of 200 varieties, in the western Japan prefecture of Nara reached their peak blooms Friday, 10 days earlier than usual.