The Masters Unveil Mouthwatering Japanese Champions Dinner Menu In Honor Of Last Year’s Winner Hideki Matsuyama

The Masters have unveiled the mouthwatering Japanese-themed menu for this year’s Champions Dinner.

The dishes, picked by Hideki Matsuyama himself, are “to honor” the first-ever Japanese professional golfer to win a men’s major golf championship, who took home the legendary Green Jacket from the Masters last year. The 2022 Champions Dinner will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Tuesday, April 5.

The dinner will open with sushi, sashimi and nigiri, and yakitori chicken skewers for appetizers. Then, for the main course, options include miso-glazed black cod and Wagyu ribeye with mixed mushrooms and vegetables. Finally, for dessert, a Japanese strawberry shortcake.