Eating Shogun’s Favorite Foods! Food Tour around Kegon Falls

In this video, Shizuka explores more of Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture. Despite visiting in the spring, the team was surprised by a sudden snowstorm!

Luckily, they were still able to visit many of the street food stands and sample some of the best food the Kegon Falls area offers.

To wrap up the food adventures in Nikko, Shizuka visits the beautiful Ritz Carlton Hotel to try a very special meal. The Nikko Gozen lunch set features the favorite foods of Japan’s most famous Shogun, Tokugawa Ieyasu. Known as one of the great unifiers of Japan, he was also known for his longevity, living much longer than the average life span at the time. So could these favored foods of his be the key to a longer (and more delicious) life?