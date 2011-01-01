CBD Oil for Full-Body Health: Proven Benefits of CBD Oil

Cannabidiol, abbreviated CBD, is a phytocannabinoid discovered in the mid-1900s. It is one of the 113 cannabinoids identified in the cannabis Sativa plant. CBD accounts for over 30% of the plant.

THC is the most famous ingredient of Cannabis sativa. Hemp is a form of the cannabis plant containing little Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and CBD is obtained. Over the years, it has been proven that the chemicals in the brain can be affected by CBD. However, they're not like the mind-altering effects of THC.

The sale of hemp and other hemp products was made legal in the US in 2018, but not all CBD products are legal. Rather, CBD is approved as a prescription drug. As a result, it can't be legally included in foods but can be included in cosmetics products.

CBD oil is the most commonly consumed form of CBD. It is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant and diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut oil. It has become an ideal option for those looking for relief from pain and other ailments.

The cannabinoid doesn't make you feel the mind-altering effects of hemp or have side effects like most pharmaceutical drugs. It can also be purchased online at Smoke Cartel in various flavors, and you don’t have to worry about the quality as all of their products are tested by third-party labs.

This article covers the five proven benefits of CBD to our health.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Several studies on rodents, cells, and humans have shown CBD to be an effective anti-inflammatory treatment. But more research is needed to show how it works to alleviate different inflammation types.

CBD oil affects certain cytokines molecules, which are very important in the inflammation process. It reduces the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines, thereby alleviating inflammation. Some studies have shown that CBD oil reduces inflammation by affecting the endocannabinoid receptors.

According to experts, CBD is one of the safest ways to provide anti-inflammatory effects; still, the exact amount of dose that can alleviate each type of inflammation is not yet known.

Anxiety and Stress Relieving Properties

Stress and anxiety are experienced by many due to hectic work schedules, too much worry, personality, and other causes. CBD has been proven to be one of the most effective ways to treat anxiety and depression. However, it has not clear how it helps with anxiety.

Some research suggests it affects the serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin is a chemical that plays a role in sleep, mood, behavior, and digestion. CBD oil increases the level of serotonin in the brain, so it relieves anxiety and stress, just as antidepressant medications do.

There's no exact CBD oil dose for anxiety, but studies have shown that 300 mg to 600mg can effectively treat social anxiety.

Sleep Quality Improvement

Studies suggest CBD can increase the feeling of calmness, decrease acute pain, and help in muscle relaxation. It also reduces depression, which may help with a better night's rest. So, if you've been looking for a way to calm down and relax at the end of the day to have a peaceful night's sleep, consider taking some doses of CBD oil in the evening.

Pain Management

Studies have shown that CBD oil has a promising effect on pain management. It serves as a perfect alternative for people using opioid medications that can be addicting and habit forming.

Some suggest that CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid receptors in the brain to create anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects that help manage pain.

CBD oil relieves chronic back pain, cancer, fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain. Researchers have concluded that CBD oil and products effectively manage pain with little or no side effects.

Nausea Reduction

Studies carried out on animals suggest that CBD can help in relieving insomnia by interacting with serotonin receptors. Full-spectrum CBD oil is considered more effective in treating nausea than a little THC.

An advantage of using CBD oil when feeling nauseous is that it's less likely to make you feel like throwing up. Moreover, it comes with few side effects, unlike other nausea medications.

Takeaway

CBD oil is very beneficial to your overall health and well-being. For example, it relieves symptoms of anxiety and depression, eases pain and inflammation, and improves sleep quality. Though it's very safe, excess consumption of CBD oil can cause side effects like fatigue, drowsiness, dry mouth, and loss of appetite.