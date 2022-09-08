Japan national rugby team steps up training one year before World Cup
NHK -- Sep 09
Thursday marks one year before the Rugby World Cup opens in France. Japan's national team is aiming to bolster its strength with a new goal and a new theme.
The Brave Blossoms have set a target of advancing to the final four in the World Cup that will begin on September 8 next year.
The squad made the final eight for the first time in the 2019 event in Japan under the "One Team" slogan.
One of the team's themes for the current season is "Our Team," meaning each player should be willing to take the initiative to lead.
Head coach Jamie Joseph is seeking to shore up the team's strength through test matches against world powerhouses.
In October and November, the Brave Blossoms will face New Zealand, England and France, whose world rankings are higher than Japan's. ...continue reading
Ohtani pitches 400th strikeout, matching another of Babe Ruth's records
NHK - Sep 05
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Ohtani Shohei has again matched a feat of legendary Major League baseball player Babe Ruth, by getting 400 strikeouts as a pitcher.
NHK - Sep 05
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Ohtani Shohei has again matched a feat of legendary Major League baseball player Babe Ruth, by getting 400 strikeouts as a pitcher.
Japan's first female World Cup referee primed for action
Reuters - Sep 02
Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita, one of a trio set to make history this autumn in Qatar as the first women referees to officiate at a men's #FIFAWorldCup, feels both pressure and excitement at the prospect of being a pioneer.
Reuters - Sep 02
Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita, one of a trio set to make history this autumn in Qatar as the first women referees to officiate at a men's #FIFAWorldCup, feels both pressure and excitement at the prospect of being a pioneer.
PGA Tour Threatens to Ban Japan Golf Tour Players Who Compete in LIV Golf Events
si.com - Sep 02
The PGA Tour has told the organizers of the Japan Golf Tour that any of its members who participated in LIV Golf Series events this year or LIV Golf Tour events during the 2022-23 season will be barred from competing in PGA Tour-run tournaments, including the Zozo Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
si.com - Sep 02
The PGA Tour has told the organizers of the Japan Golf Tour that any of its members who participated in LIV Golf Series events this year or LIV Golf Tour events during the 2022-23 season will be barred from competing in PGA Tour-run tournaments, including the Zozo Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
Shohei Ohtani Has Tied Babe Ruth's Record But Could Face A Rocky Period
newsonjapan.com - Sep 02
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenomenon Shohei Ohtani moved level with baseball legend Babe Ruth earlier this month following another home run and pitching victory on August 9.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 02
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenomenon Shohei Ohtani moved level with baseball legend Babe Ruth earlier this month following another home run and pitching victory on August 9.
End to hour-long waiting lines: Uber Japan announces plan for online delivery during matches
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
Japanese national soccer team's new uniform revealed
NHK - Aug 30
Members of Japan's national soccer team will wear a new uniform with a design based on a Japanese traditional art at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
NHK - Aug 30
Members of Japan's national soccer team will wear a new uniform with a design based on a Japanese traditional art at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Sumo: July champ Ichinojo rejoins elite in new rankings
Kyodo - Aug 29
First-time champion Ichinojo was rewarded for his July triumph Monday by earning re-promotion to komusubi in the Japan Sumo Association's ranking published ahead of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament from Sept. 11 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Kyodo - Aug 29
First-time champion Ichinojo was rewarded for his July triumph Monday by earning re-promotion to komusubi in the Japan Sumo Association's ranking published ahead of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament from Sept. 11 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Ichiro inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame
NHK - Aug 29
Japanese former Major League Baseball star, Suzuki Ichiro has been inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.
NHK - Aug 29
Japanese former Major League Baseball star, Suzuki Ichiro has been inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.
Japan's Yamaguchi retains women's singles title at badminton worlds
chinadaily.com.cn - Aug 29
Top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated Olympic champion Chen Yufei to retain the women's singles title at the World Badminton Championships here on Sunday.
chinadaily.com.cn - Aug 29
Top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated Olympic champion Chen Yufei to retain the women's singles title at the World Badminton Championships here on Sunday.
Japan at the 2022 World Cup: What to expect
newsonjapan.com - Aug 27
2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Japan were drawn in Group E with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
newsonjapan.com - Aug 27
2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Japan were drawn in Group E with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Urawa win penalty thriller to reach AFC final
worldsoccertalk.com - Aug 26
Goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa was the hero as Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds beat stubborn Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea 3-1 on penalties to reach the final of the Asian Champions League on Thursday.
worldsoccertalk.com - Aug 26
Goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa was the hero as Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds beat stubborn Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea 3-1 on penalties to reach the final of the Asian Champions League on Thursday.
Who is Munetaka Murakami? 22-year-old Japanese phenom could be next NPB star to draw MLB attention
MSN - Aug 24
The crack of the bat when a home run is launched into orbit is a sound like no other. No one has heard that sound more in MLB than Yankees star Aaron Judge. Judge has smacked 47 homers over the wall in just 119 games.
MSN - Aug 24
The crack of the bat when a home run is launched into orbit is a sound like no other. No one has heard that sound more in MLB than Yankees star Aaron Judge. Judge has smacked 47 homers over the wall in just 119 games.
Sports Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7