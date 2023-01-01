Keeping "Bull Sumo" Alive | The Last Bullfighters of Japan

On a summer’s evening in southern Japan, two bulls enter an arena, their trainers by their sides, ready to fight for fame and glory.

Known as Togyu, this unique cultural tradition plays out four times a year in a stadium in the coastal town of Uwajima.

Practiced since the 17th century, the bulls lock horns until one tires and gives up the fight. This ancient form of combat is less violent than clashes seen in Europe.

But the number of competitors, events and spectators are all in rapid decline due to depopulation in rural areas.